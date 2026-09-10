Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 date leaked: May start from October 9, early access and bank offers

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026 could kick off as early as October 9, if the recent social media leak holds up. This is the company’s biggest shopping event of the year, and shoppers are already buzzing about what’s in store. There’s nothing official from Flipkart yet, but a screenshot floating around online points to the sale starting in early October—right on time for the festive rush.

If the rumours are true, expect big discounts across everything from smartphones and laptops to appliances and electronics. Flipkart Plus members might get their usual early access, too, which means they can shop the deals a day before everyone else.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date leaked

The leak comes from an X user, @X_Up_date, who shared what looks like a sneak peek from the Flipkart app. According to the image, the sale’s start date is October 9, 2026, with Plus members getting in on October 8. For anyone keeping track, Flipkart always gives its paid loyalty members a head start at these mega events—that tradition doesn’t seem to be changing.

Up to 10 per cent bank discount could be available

On top of that, the early scoop mentions an instant 10 per cent discount for purchases made with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Details like the minimum spend, which cards are eligible, or what products are included have not been spilt yet. Flipkart usually reveals the fine print when they make their official announcement.

What happened during Big Billion Days 2025?

Last year, the Big Billion Days Sale kicked off on September 23, with both Plus and Black members grabbing 24-hour early access. Shoppers had a field day with deals on brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, plus extra perks for loyalty members—like bonus SuperCoins and special flash sales. Cardholders from Axis Bank and ICICI Bank got a straight 10% off certain purchases.

The official announcement is still awaited

Still, we do not actually know if the sale will go live on October 9 or not. None of this is confirmed, and Flipkart can always tweak the dates, early-access schedules, or bank offers before making things official. If you are planning a big purchase, then it is smart to wait until Flipkart drops the real details.

ALSO READ:

Flipkart Minutes App launches in India: 10-Minute delivery to take on Blinkit, Zepto and more

Flipkart Freedom Sale starts from August 8: SBI bank discount, iPhone 17 and Galaxy S25 deals teased

Flipkart to take on Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery service launch expected soon