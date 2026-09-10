Logitech MX Keypad launched at Rs 15999 with customisable LCD keys: Price, features, more

New Delhi:

Logitech just introduced the MX Keypad to the Indian market, calling it their first customisable AI control centre. This one is aimed at developers and anyone working closely with AI tools. The standout feature is the nine LCD keys, which you can program however you like. These keys are not static; rather, their functions shift depending on the AI tool or app that you are currently using. That means you can set up quick controls for the things you actually need, skipping a mess of keyboard shortcuts. Right below the LCD keys, you will find two more navigation buttons for easier use.

Logitech MX Keypad: Price in India and availability

As for price, the MX Keypad will cost you Rs 15,999. You’ll soon be able to buy it at the Logitech India online store, but for now, there’s no official sale date. Logitech’s launching it in a slick Graphite colour and offering a one-year limited hardware warranty. They’re tossing in an extra perk, too: three free months of GitHub Copilot Pro+ for anyone who grabs one during the launch.

Nine customisable LCD keys

Here’s what makes this device stand out: those nine programmable LCD keys. Using the Logi Options+ app, you can set them up to match your day-to-day workflow—whether that’s launching AI models, triggering shortcuts, or managing creative tools. The keys adapt to whatever app or service you are running, which keeps useful controls right at your fingertips. The MX Keypad works with Windows 10 and newer, plus macOS 13 and above.

Logitech MX Keypad supports several AI and productivity tools

Logitech points out that the MX Keypad supports a broad lineup of tools – developers will appreciate integration with:

Visual Studio Code

GitHub Copilot

IntelliJ IDEA

Claude Code

OpenAI Codex

Popular communication and productivity apps like Zoom, Spotify, Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Notion, Slack, and Figma are included, too. If you work in creative fields, you’re covered: Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and OBS Studio all play well with the keypad.

Logitech MX Keypad: Design and dimensions

The design stays compact and lightweight—the keypad measures 91.7 x 77.9 x 25.5mm and weighs about 96 grams.

The included stand adds a bit more heft, at 112.7 x 58.5 x 20.5mm and 61 grams.

And for those who care about sustainability, Logitech’s using recycled plastic in the MX Keypad’s construction.

In short, the Logitech MX Keypad is built as a dedicated control hub for anyone juggling AI coding assistants, creative software, and productivity apps. If your workflow mixes AI, creativity, and multitasking, this keypad is designed to keep you moving faster.

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