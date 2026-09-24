IIT Bombay student seen checking pocket during exam, asked to leave by professor in CCTV footage

CCTV footage has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the investigation into the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode. The Crime Branch is examining footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel to piece together the sequence of events leading up to his death.

According to the CCTV footage, Sahil's movements inside the examination hall were recorded between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on September 19, the day of the incident. The footage, which is around 54 seconds long, reportedly captures the final phase of the examination, with around 15-20 minutes still remaining before the paper was scheduled to end at 1 pm.

Sahil seen checking pockets during exam

Sahil can be seen sitting on the first bench. At one point, he purportedly appears to bend down to look at something kept in his pocket.

A professor then approaches him, questions him and subsequently takes him away from the other students to one side of the examination hall. After leaving the examination hall, Sahil is seen walking through the campus. At around 1:25 pm, CCTV footage reportedly captures him entering his hostel room.

Went to his room, found hanging later

Sources said Sahil did not come out of the room after entering it. Later, information about his death emerged from inside the room. The Crime Branch is now attempting to connect the CCTV footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel to establish a complete timeline of the incident.

Investigators are particularly examining what happened during the final 20 minutes of the examination and the period between Sahil leaving the examination hall and entering his hostel room.

Exam cheating claims

The CCTV footage has also led to claims that Sahil was allegedly using his phone and ChatGPT to solve or upload the examination paper. According to the claims, Professor Surya Narayan Dulla, who was on examination duty, noticed Sahil using the device.

The professor allegedly approached Sahil and, after checking his mobile phone, asked him to leave his seat. The footage reportedly shows the professor subsequently taking Sahil away from the other students and out of the examination hall.

The Crime Branch is examining the footage and other available evidence to determine exactly what happened inside the examination hall and establish the circumstances surrounding Sahil Wakode's death.

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