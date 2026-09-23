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Indian killed in ship attack off Oman amid Middle East conflict, 18 others among crew

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

One Indian national has been killed in an attack on MV Cape Dao while the vessel was travelling towards India. 19 Indian nationals were among the crew, with the Embassy of India in Muscat coordinating with Omani authorities over their safety.

The Embassy of India in Muscat said it was closely monitoring the incident.
The Embassy of India in Muscat said it was closely monitoring the incident. Image Source : x/@FSUIINDIA

One Indian national has been killed in an attack on the MV Cape Dao while the vessel was transiting towards India. 19 Indian nationals were among the crew on board the vessel, with authorities coordinating over the safety of those on board.

The Embassy of India in Muscat said it was closely monitoring the incident and was in touch with Omani authorities regarding the safety of the crew. The embassy also said it was coordinating with the RPSL and remained in contact with the family of the deceased.

Embassy monitors crew safety after attack

The Embassy of India in Oman posted on X, "We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals."

The embassy expressed grief over the death of the Indian national, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

It added, "The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased."

(This is a developing story)

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