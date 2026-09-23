Motorola Signature 27 unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and 200MP Telephoto camera

New Delhi:

Motorola just lifted the curtain on its new flagship, the Signature 27, at the Snapdragon Summit 2026. If you are keeping track of the summit and the company’s lineup, then you must be aware of the fact that this one follows the original Signature that dropped earlier this year, but there is a new twist.

From now on, Motorola's naming convention uses the last two digits of the upcoming year, so you always know how fresh your phone is.

The Signature 27 is the first smartphone that has been announced with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. Motorola has further highlighted its camera capabilities, AI features and upgraded thermal management system.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor

Let’s talk specs. The Signature 27 is one of the first phones running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, which Motorola says ramps up AI, camera performance, gaming speed, and download rates. It’s got a big focus on cooling too. Their ArcticMesh system packs diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, and copper mesh into a redesigned 3D vapor chamber that’s 40% larger than before.

200MP Periscope camera

Camera-wise, this phone means business. You get a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 main shooter and—brace yourself—a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Plus, Motorola’s pushing its new Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to scan scenes as you record and adjusts color in real-time.

Gemini AI Features and Seven Years of Updates

On the software side, the Signature 27 supports Google’s Gemini Omni, so owners can whip up full videos from simple prompts, photos, or existing clips. Lyria is onboard too, letting you create music and soundtracks right from your phone. Motorola’s promising seven years of OS updates; it’ll launch with Android 17. For audiophiles, it’s the first Motorola phone with Audio by B&O, and you’ll see the branding right on the back.

As for price and the official launch date—nothing concrete yet. Motorola is saying to expect global availability before the year wraps up. You’ll get a choice between Pantone Coal Smoke (with a woven texture) and Pantone Capulet Green (with a brushed, textile-inspired finish).

More specifications yet to be revealed

Some details are still under wraps. Motorola has not shared info on the display, battery, charging speed, RAM, storage, or the rest of the camera specs. Expect more updates as launch day gets closer.

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