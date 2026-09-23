Oppo phones get costlier in India by up to Rs 4000: Check revised price list

New Delhi:

Oppo smartphones just got pricier in India. The company has quietly updated its official website to reflect higher prices for several models like Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G, and A6c. There is no official announcement or explanation from Oppo about the reason behind the price hike yet (at the time of writing). But some variants now cost up to Rs 4,000 more than before.

Oppo Reno 16c

The Oppo Reno 16c price hiked by up to Rs 4,000—a dramatic jump.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version now registers at Rs 52,999 (up from Rs 49,999).

The 8GB + 256GB jumps to Rs 57,999 from Rs 53,999.

The top-tier 12GB + 256GB model now asks Rs 62,999, compared to its earlier Rs 59,999 price tag.

Oppo A6 5G

If you are looking for the Oppo A6 5G, there is the new price list:

The basic 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now costs Rs 29,999—a hike of Rs 1,000.

Oddly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has not changed, holding steady at Rs 31,999.

But if you want more storage, the 6GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 35,999, a bump of Rs 4,000.

Oppo A6x 5G

The A6x 5G line is not spared either.

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is up by Rs 1,000 at Rs 19,999.

The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant jumps to Rs 23,999,

And the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant sets you back Rs 26,999, a solid Rs 2,000 hike.

Oppo A6c

As for the A6c, both configurations are now Rs 1,000 more expensive.

The 4GB + 64GB storage variant sits at Rs 17,999

And the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now Rs 19,999.

Full new price list of existing Oppo phones in India

Here's how the new prices break down:

Oppo phone variants New prices Reno 16c (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) Rs 52,999 (up Rs 3,000) Reno 16c (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) Rs 57,999 (up Rs 4,000) Reno 16c (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) Rs 62,999 (up Rs 3,000) A6x 5G (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) Rs 19,999 (up Rs 1,000) A6x 5G (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) Rs 23,999 (up Rs 2,000) A6c (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage) Rs 17,999 (up Rs 1,000) A6c (4GB RAM+ 128GB storage) Rs 19,999 (up Rs 1,000)

Now, why the sudden hikes?

Across the industry, word is that smartphone component prices and memory costs are up—and other brands have started revising their prices, too. Still, Oppo hasn’t come forward to confirm whether these cost increases are to blame. So, for now, all we know is you’ll need to shell out a bit more if you are planning to buy an Oppo phone.

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