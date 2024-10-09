Logitech launches POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse in India: Details revealed

Logitech has officially launched its new POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse in India. The new devices are designed for a vibrant and customizable user experience and the wireless devices boast an eye-catching design and a host of features which aim at enhancing productivity and convenience.
Design and customization options
The new POP Icon Keys Keyboard features a unique transparent finish and includes four customizable Action Keys. Users can tailor these keys using the Logi Options+ companion app to access productivity tools, social media apps, music and video applications, or even Logitech’s AI tools, such as the Logi AI Prompt Builder, with just a single key press.
In addition, the keyboard further comes equipped with 1-touch shortcut keys for quick access to functions like mute, emoji menu and screenshot, ensuring efficiency at your fingertips.
Multi-device connectivity
Both the POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse offer impressive multi-device connectivity, enabling the users to switch seamlessly between up to three devices:
- Compatible with Windows
- Compatible with macOS
- Compatible with Chrome OS
- Compatible with Android
- Compatible with iOS
- Compatible with iPadOS
Battery life and performance
Logitech further claims that the Icon Keys Keyboard could deliver an impressive up to 36 months of battery life on a single charge. Similar to the POP Mouse, it is designed for longevity, with a battery life of up to 24 months.
Price in India
The POP Icon Keys Keyboard is priced at Rs. 6,695 and is available in 5 colour options:
- Rose Offwhite
- Orange Offwhite
- Graphite Green
- Lilac Offwhite
- Graphite Offwhite
For those who are interested in a combo, the keyboard and mouse bundle is available for Rs. 9,295. The POP Mouse has been priced at Rs. 3,595.
Advanced features of POP Mouse
The POP Mouse includes a SmartWheel for precise navigation and features Silent Touch Technology, which reduces click noise by up to 90%. The mouse also offers two customizable Action Buttons, enhancing user experience further through the Logi Options+ app.
