Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Logitech launches POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse in India: Details revealed

With the launch of the POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse, Logitech continues to innovate in the peripherals market, offering stylish, customizable, and efficient devices perfect for both work and play.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 19:52 IST
Logitech launches POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse in India

Logitech has officially launched its new POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse in India. The new devices are designed for a vibrant and customizable user experience and the wireless devices boast an eye-catching design and a host of features which aim at enhancing productivity and convenience.

Design and customization options

The new POP Icon Keys Keyboard features a unique transparent finish and includes four customizable Action Keys. Users can tailor these keys using the Logi Options+ companion app to access productivity tools, social media apps, music and video applications, or even Logitech’s AI tools, such as the Logi AI Prompt Builder, with just a single key press.

In addition, the keyboard further comes equipped with 1-touch shortcut keys for quick access to functions like mute, emoji menu and screenshot, ensuring efficiency at your fingertips.

Multi-device connectivity

Both the POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse offer impressive multi-device connectivity, enabling the users to switch seamlessly between up to three devices:

  • Compatible with Windows
  • Compatible with macOS
  • Compatible with Chrome OS
  • Compatible with Android
  • Compatible with iOS
  • Compatible with iPadOS

Battery life and performance

Logitech further claims that the Icon Keys Keyboard could deliver an impressive up to 36 months of battery life on a single charge. Similar to the POP Mouse, it is designed for longevity, with a battery life of up to 24 months.

Price in India

The POP Icon Keys Keyboard is priced at Rs. 6,695 and is available in 5 colour options:

  1. Rose Offwhite
  2. Orange Offwhite
  3. Graphite Green
  4. Lilac Offwhite
  5. Graphite Offwhite

For those who are interested in a combo, the keyboard and mouse bundle is available for Rs. 9,295. The POP Mouse has been priced at Rs. 3,595.

Advanced features of POP Mouse 

The POP Mouse includes a SmartWheel for precise navigation and features Silent Touch Technology, which reduces click noise by up to 90%. The mouse also offers two customizable Action Buttons, enhancing user experience further through the Logi Options+ app.

ALSO READ: Google Chat introduces video messaging: Here’s how to use this new feature

ALSO READ iPhone 17: Big leaks about the display technology

