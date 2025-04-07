IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' at Mumbai airport after bomb threat Bomb threat: The aircraft, which has 225 passengers, is currently parked at a remote bay as part of the security protocol

Bomb threat: An IndiGo flight from Jaipur made a safe landing at Mumbai airport under full emergency conditions following a bomb threat. The flight landed around 8:50 pm and the aircraft is currently parked at a remote bay as part of the security protocol.

There were 225 passengers in the flight, sources said. "A full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," news agency PTI reported, quoting a source.

A source revealed that a bomb threat note was discovered in one of the aircraft's lavatories, prompting the flight to make an emergency landing. Without disclosing further details, the source added that the deplaning process has now begun.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport statement:

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a statement said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 2050 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected."

"CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority," it added.

IndiGo flight had makd emergency landing after woman dies mid-air

Earlier, an IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing at Chikalthana Airport in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an elderly passenger onboard died mid-air, an airport official confirmed on Monday.

The emergency landing took place on Sunday night after the woman, identified as 89-year-old Sushila Devi from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, began feeling unwell during the flight. Despite the crew's efforts to assist her and the swift diversion to the nearest airport, the situation turned fatal before any medical help could be administered on the ground.

