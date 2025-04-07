IndiGo crew member accused of stealing gold chain from child aboard Bengaluru flight, FIR lodged

Advertisement
IndiGo, in a statement, said that they were aware of the incident and would be cooperating fully with the authorities.

A IndiGo flight.
A IndiGo flight. Image Source : PTI
In a shocking incident, an IndiGo crew member has been accused of allegedly stealing a gold chain from a five-year-old child aboard a Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru flight. The child’s mother, who raised the issue, has also filed a complaint of theft in Bengaluru. An FIR has been filed with the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police and a probe is underway based on the statement by the passenger identified as Priyanka Mukherjee. 

The budget airlines in a statement said that they were aware of the incident and would be cooperating fully with the authorities.  "We are aware of a recent incident involving a staff member on flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, regarding a concern raised by our customer. We take such matters extremely seriously and are providing full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in carrying out the investigations," IndiGo said in a statement reported TOI. 

Top News

