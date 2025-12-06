Centre caps airfares amid IndiGo crisis, sets Rs 7,500 limit for flights up to 500 km The government has imposed nationwide caps on domestic airfares after ticket prices spiked sharply during IndiGo’s ongoing operational meltdown.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday mandated strict maximum fare ceilings for all domestic economy-class flights. Officials said the move was essential to safeguard passengers after days of mass cancellations and capacity shortages triggered by IndiGo’s operational crisis. The new fare limits effective immediately are based on distance bands.

Check the fare caps

Stage Length Maximum Fare (In Rs) Up to 500 km Rs 7,500 500–1000 km Rs 12,000 1000–1500 km Rs 15,000 Beyond 1500 km Rs 18,000

These caps exclude charges such as UDF, PSF and applicable taxes. Business-class fares and flights under the UDAN regional scheme remain outside the ambit of the new restrictions.

IndiGo waives cancellation and rescheduling fees

As the crisis deepened, IndiGo announced a full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fees for travel between 5 and 15 December 2025. The airline said refunds would be automatically processed to the original mode of payment, requiring no action from passengers. The measure aims to offer “maximum flexibility” as large-scale disruptions continue.

Flight cancellations persist nationwide

Despite some signs of stabilisation, IndiGo entered a fourth straight day of disruptions on Saturday. More than 1,000 flights were grounded on Friday alone, following over 550 cancellations the previous day. Delhi airport reported gradual improvement, though cancellations continued across several cities. In Thiruvananthapuram, six flights were cancelled, while Ahmedabad saw 19 cancellations between midnight and 6 am on December 6.

Government says normalcy expected soon

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the situation is “significantly improving” and that airport congestion is expected to ease by Sunday. He confirmed that a committee has been formed to investigate the disruptions and identify systemic lapses.

“The backlogs of the last two days have been cleared. From tomorrow, we expect normal operations without congestion or long waits,” the minister said, adding that the government is closely reviewing flight duty time limits, scheduling patterns, and overall compliance across airlines.