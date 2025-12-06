IndiGo announces full fee waiver for cancellations and rescheduling, says 'sorry for hardships' IndiGo in its statement said that customers do not need to take additional steps to initiate refunds, which will be issued proactively.

New Delhi:

IndiGo has announced a complete waiver on all cancellation and rescheduling fees for passengers scheduled to fly between 5 and 15 December 2025. The move comes as part of the airline’s response to the ongoing crisis affecting travel plans across the region.

“In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. We will offer a full waiver on all cancellations and reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025,” IndiGo said in an official statement.

The airline added that customers do not need to take additional steps to initiate refunds, which will be issued proactively.

Everything you need to know about the issue

IndiGo faced a fourth consecutive day of operational disruptions on Saturday, with numerous flights cancelled across major airports. This followed a severe setback on Friday, when more than 1,000 flights were grounded, after over 550 cancellations the previous day.

Delhi airport reported on Saturday morning that IndiGo’s operations were slowly stabilising, though cancellations continued at several other locations.

At Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala, three domestic arrivals and three domestic departures were cancelled. In Ahmedabad, officials said that between midnight and 6 am on December 6, seven arrivals and twelve departures were called off.

Civil aviation minister on IndiGo fiasco

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said that the situation arising from IndiGo flight delays and cancellations is improving and that waiting at airports is expected to end from tomorrow. He added that a committee has been set up to examine the disruption and identify what went wrong.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Mohan Naidu said the government's immediate priority is to restore normalcy and extend full support to passengers.

"Today, we are seeing that the situation is getting better. The backlogs that have been there for the last two days have been cleared. From tomorrow, we are expecting normalcy to start in the sense that there won't be any congestion, or there won't be any waiting at the airports. Whatever operations IndiGo can start immediately, they will start it," he said.

"We are deeply observing this, and observing the FDTL norms, scheduling network. We will thoroughly look into this and ensure that all airlines follow due diligence."