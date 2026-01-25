Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges industry and startups to focus on quality, says let excellence become benchmark Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme where he shares inspiring ideas and messages directly with the people of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today (January 25). Addressing his monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister said that being a voter is both a privilege and a responsibility in a democracy. He further said that when a young person becomes a voter for the first time, the entire neighbourhood, village or city should come together to congratulate them and distribute sweets. Such gestures, he said, would help raise awareness about voting and reinforce the importance of being an active voter.

In the 130th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This is the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2026. Tomorrow, on 26 January, we will all celebrate Republic Day. It was on this day that our Constitution came into force. The day of 26 January gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to the makers of our Constitution. Today, 25 January, is also a very important day. Today is 'National Voters' Day'. The voter is the soul of democracy."

PM Modi on memories of the 2016 trend

During the 130th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "These days I am seeing an interesting trend on social media. People are reliving their memories of the year 2016. In the same spirit, today I too would like to share one of my memories with you. Ten years ago, in January 2016, we embarked upon an ambitious journey. We had realised then that even if it were a small one, it was very important for the future of the country for the young generation. Today, India has turned into the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. These Start-ups are out of the box; they are working in sectors that were unimaginable even 10 years ago."

PM Modi urged that with India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies and a thriving startup ecosystem, the time has come to prioritise quality and make excellence the national benchmark. "AI, Space, Nuclear Energy, Semiconductors, Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Biotechnology, you name it, and you'll find one Indian Start-up or the other working in that sector. I salute all my young friends who are associated with one Start-up or the other, or want to start one of their own. Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics, or packaging, the connotation of an Indian product should become 'top quality'. Let us make excellence our benchmark," he added.