Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open clash halted due to medical emergency; Check details Carlos Alcaraz's fourth-round Australian Open 2026 clash against world number 19 Tommy Paul was stopped midway through after there was a medical emergency in the stands. Both players halted the game as the medical professionals assisted the fan.

Melbourne:

World number one Carlos Alcaraz took on world number 19 Tommy Paul in round four of the ongoing Australian Open 2026. The stars locked horns on January 25, and the game was stopped midway through after there was a medical emergency in the stands.

The top seed had come back into the first set when fans at the top of the arena started to shout for assistance. The tournament staff was quick to intervene as both players looked over to the stands. “There is something happening above us; I’m not sure if it’s a spectator that’s fallen ill,” Mark Petchey said on commentary.

The umpires informed both players that it was a medical emergency and the delay in the game continued for more than 10 minutes, and it was only after 15 minutes that both Tommy and Alcaraz made their return to the baseline.

“Ladies and gentlemen, everything is fine, we’re going to continue in a couple of minutes,” chair umpire Marija Cicak said.

Alcaraz aims to continue unbeaten run

Speaking of Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard has been in sensational form in the ongoing Australian Open. After having won the US Open recently, the world number one has his eyes set upon the first Grand Slam of the season.

Alcaraz managed to register clean victories in his first three games of the tournament before taking on world number 19 Tommy Paul in round 4. He kicked off his campaign by beating Adam Walton in round 1; he then followed it up with a straight-sets win against Yannick Hanfmann before defeating France’s Corentin Moutet. Alongside Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz is one of the biggest favourites to go all the way in the Australian Open, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the competition.

