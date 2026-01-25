Patna NEET aspirant death case: FSL finds semen traces on student's clothes; two police officials suspended The 18-year-old aspirant and a resident of Jehanabad, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET, was found unconscious in the room of Shambhu Girls Hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar earlier this month.

Patna:

Police investigating the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna have confirmed that forensic analysis of the student's clothing has detected traces of semen, indicating that the girl may have been sexually assaulted. According to officials, the forensic team has submitted its biological report, which found male sperm on the student's undergarments. This finding aligns with observations from the post-mortem report, confirming sexual violence.

Police will obtain a DNA profile from the traces of semen detected in the forensic report, officials said.

A statement issued by the SSP office said, "Some clothing of the deceased was provided by her family and seized following legal procedures. These items were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. During the FSL analysis, traces of human sperm were found on the undergarment allegedly worn at the time of the incident. The FSL is in the process of preparing a DNA profile. This DNA profile will be compared with the DNA of the accused already in custody, as well as with other suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the ongoing investigation."

Two police officials suspended

In another development in the case, Patna Police late Saturday night suspended Hemant Jha, Additional Officer-in-Charge of Kadamkuan Police station and the Officer-in-Charge of Chitragupt Nagar police station, Sub-Inspector, Roshni Kumari, on charges of dereliction of duty in the case.

The 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, who had been staying at Shambhu Girls Hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar for coaching, was found unconscious in her room earlier this month. She remained in a coma for several days and died at a private hospital on January 11, 2026.

Her family alleged that she had been sexually assaulted and accused authorities of attempting a cover-up. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case.

What did post-mortem report highlight?

The post-mortem report of the deceased had highlighted injuries to her private parts and nail abrasions on her body.

The initial findings of the doctors had concluded that the death occurred because she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills, and that she was also suffering from typhoid. However, the post-mortem report of the girl concluded that 'sexual violence can't be ruled out' as a reason behind the incident.

Though her family had initially alleged assault and sexual abuse, police maintained that medical reports and CCTV footage ruled out this.

"Doctors found no signs of sexual assault and said she had consumed a large quantity of sleeping pills and was suffering from typhoid," Patna police had claimed in a statement issued on January 13.

The five-member medical board of the Patna-AIIMS, reviewing the post-mortem report and other circumstances related to the death of NEET aspirant on Saturday maintained that the SIT, investigating the case, "has not provided all crucial documents to it so far."

Talking to reporters on Saturday, head of the medical board, Dr Binay Kumar (Professor-Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS) said, "We have not been provided all crucial documents related to the case by the SIT so far… on the basis of which we can draw a conclusion or give our opinion on the case. Documents which have been provided by the SIT to the board, are not sufficient enough…..we are still waiting for some more crucial documents. The SIT is already investigating the case and the Medical Board has also started examining the documents."

He, however, refused to divulge details about the documents which have not been provided so far to the board.

