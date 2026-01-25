Cricket Scotland officially accept invitation to compete in T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh's removal After Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup 2026, and the invite extended to Scotland, Cricket Scotland took centre stage and officially confirmed their participation in the upcoming marquee tournament.

New Delhi:

The ICC (International Cricket Council) recently announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, following Bangladesh's removal from the tournament as they refused to travel to India due to security concerns.

After Bangladesh’s removal, the ICC extended its invitation to Scotland, which is the highest-ranked team among those that have not qualified. With the invitation extended, Cricket Scotland took centre stage and was officially accepted as well.

It is worth noting that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in Group C and will be playing alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. Cricket Scotland Chief Executive Tory Lindblade came forward to give his take on the matter as well.

“Earlier today I received correspondence from the ICC asking if our men’s team would play at the Men’s T20 World Cup, and we have accepted. We are grateful to the ICC for extending this invite. This is an exciting opportunity for Scotland’s players to compete on the global stage in front of millions of supporters. We also acknowledge this opportunity has arisen out of challenging and unique circumstances,” Lindblade said in a statement.

Will Walsh opened up on the invitation as well

Furthermore, Cricket Scotland chair Will Walsh came forward and talked about his conversation with Jay Shah and thanked the ICC for the invite as well.

“I welcomed a call from ICC Chair Jay Shah earlier today confirming that Scotland will receive an invitation to play at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. I was pleased to accept on behalf of our team, who are willing and ready to go. We thank the ICC for this opportunity and look forward to competing with some of the best sides in the world in India in the coming weeks,” Walsh said.

Also Read: