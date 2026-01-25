Why was January 25 chosen as National Voters' day? Voting allows people to select representatives who can work for development, improve public services, and address issues faced by society. National Voters’ Day reminds citizens that every vote matters and can shape the future of the country.

New Delhi:

January 25 is observed as National Voters’ Day in India because it marks the day when the Election Commission of India (ECI) was established. The ECI came into existence on January 25, 1950, just a day before the Indian Constitution came into force.

To honour this important institution and to spread awareness about voting, the government decided to celebrate National Voters’ Day on this date every year.

National Voters’ Day is celebrated to motivate people, especially young and first-time voters, to take part in elections. The focus is on making people understand that voting is a basic right and an important duty in a democracy. The day also aims to increase the number of registered voters across the country.

Celebrated since 2011

National Voters’ Day was first observed in 2011. Since then, it has been celebrated every year on January 25. The year 2025 marks the 14th National Voters’ Day. Various awareness programs, oath-taking events, and voter registration drives are organised across the country on this day.

Why voting matters?

India is a democratic country where citizens have the power to choose their leaders. Voting allows people to select representatives who can work for development, improve public services, and address issues faced by society. National Voters’ Day reminds citizens that every vote matters and can shape the future of the country.

Change in voting age

Earlier, the minimum age to vote in India was 21 years. This was reduced to 18 years after the 61st Constitutional Amendment, which came into effect in 1988. This change allowed more young people to participate in the democratic process.

Role of the Election Commission

The Election Commission of India is responsible for conducting free and fair elections. One of its key goals is to ensure maximum voter participation and to make sure elections are conducted in a transparent and ethical manner.

The main goals of the day are: