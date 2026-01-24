King: Shah Rukh Khan turns menacing in first promo; fans call him 'last of the stars' Shah Rukh Khan's fierce look in the new promo of his upcoming film, King, has created a stir online, with fans praising him as "the last of the stars". Find out when King is releasing on the big screen.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans by announcing the release date of his much-anticipated film, King on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a new promo for the film. The 45-second promo has left fans in awe with his intense and menacing look.

His fierce appearance has already generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans praising him as "the last of the stars". For the caption, the makers wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement (sic)."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: 'Darr nahi, dehshat hoon': Shah Rukh Khan unleashes a fierce new avatar in King | Release date out