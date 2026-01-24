Advertisement
King: Shah Rukh Khan turns menacing in first promo; fans call him 'last of the stars'

Shah Rukh Khan's fierce look in the new promo of his upcoming film, King, has created a stir online, with fans praising him as "the last of the stars". Find out when King is releasing on the big screen.

The makers of the King announced the film's release date on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
Written By: Twinkle Gupta
New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans by announcing the release date of his much-anticipated film, King on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a new promo for the film. The 45-second promo has left fans in awe with his intense and menacing look.

His fierce appearance has already generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans praising him as "the last of the stars". For the caption, the makers wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement (sic)."

This is a developing story.

