King: Shah Rukh Khan turns menacing in first promo; fans call him 'last of the stars'

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans by announcing the release date of his much-anticipated film, King on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a new promo for the film. The 45-second promo has left fans in awe with his intense and menacing look.
His fierce appearance has already generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans praising him as "the last of the stars". For the caption, the makers wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement (sic)."
