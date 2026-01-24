'Darr nahi, dehshat hoon': Shah Rukh Khan unleashes a fierce new avatar in King | Release date out Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen after the long wait of three years. The Bollywood superstar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film King on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The wait for Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated movie, King, is about to end as the makers of the film announced its release on Saturday. The actor's comebacks are always spectacular. When SRK's film Zero flopped in 2018, he took a five-year break. Audiences were desperate to see his films. But when he returned, he delivered three consecutive superhit films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. All three films were released in 2023.

For the past three years, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy preparing for his upcoming films. Hence, one of his most anticipated films of the year is King. The film's title reveal video was released on the actor's birthday and was very well received. Now fans are just waiting for the film's release date. Now Siddharth Anand has finally announced the official release date of Suhana Khan and SRK's film.

King release date announced

According to the official announcement, King will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026. Taking to social media, Siddharth Anand announced that Shah Rukh Khan's King will be released on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas. For the caption, he wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas (sic)." Take a look below:

Siddharth Anand makes the big reveal

After Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is also directing Shah Rukh Khan's King. Recently, the director teased fans on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, giving a hint about the release date. He shared two consecutive posts on his X handle. In the first tweet, Siddharth wrote, 'And...' In the second tweet, Siddharth wrote, 'The date...'. Now on January 19, the filmmaker revealed King's release date, which is December 25, 2025. Yes! The Shah Rukh Khan starrer will release on the occasion of Christmas.

King's title reveal was well received

Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited film has kept fans hooked to their seats. Its title reveal was released on Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday and was well received.

Watch the video here:

King's star cast

Shah Rukh Khan's King is a gangster drama in which he will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone. This is their 6th project together. Suhana Khan is making her big-screen debut with this film. The film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal in important roles.

