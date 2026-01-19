Dhurandhar 2 glimpse to played after Border 2 climax in theatres? Here's what we know so far Following the success of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, audiences are eagerly awaiting its sequel. A surprise related to Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller is planned for January 23, coinciding with the screening of Border 2. Let's know about it here.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was a box office hit. Its sequel is coming soon, much to the anticipation of fans, and is slated for a March release. Audiences are eagerly awaiting updates on the second installment. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and some interesting updates regarding the Part 2 are circulating on the internet.

This also includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Arijit Singh and Ahan Shetty's Border 2.

When will Border 2 be released?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 will be screened with Border 2's theatrical shows. It is reported that Aditya Dhar has re-edited the end-credits sequence of Dhurandhar as a teaser. This new teaser will be shown with the screening of Border 2, which is releasing in theaters on January 23, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 makers' new plan?

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, among other actors. According to the report, the aim is to reinforce the release date in the minds of the audience watching the film in theaters. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for release on Eid 2026 and the teaser, with some new visuals, is an easy way to keep that date in mind. T

he source further added, 'Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are patriotic films, and the Jio Studios team wants to capitalise on this wave of patriotic cinema. The new version of the teaser, taken from the end-credits of the first part, will also be released digitally after its premiere on the big screen. For new audiences, it will only be available on the big screen.'

When will Dhurandhar 2 be released?

The trailer for Dhurandhar 2 will be released by the end of February. Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Yash's film Toxic at the box office, as both films are scheduled for release on March 19. Initially, there were speculations online about whether the producers of Dhurandhar would change the release date of the sequel, but Aditya Dhar has confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will not be postponed.

