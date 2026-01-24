Krishna Karunesh named new Noida Authority CEO amid techie death case probe Krishna Karunesh, who originally hails from Bihar, has served as the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur. Before this, he also served as the DM of Hapur and Balrampur.

New Delhi:

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority, said officials on Saturday. He will replace Lokesh M, who was removed from the position and placed on the waiting list on January 19 amid row over the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Sector 150 of Noida.

Karunesh, who originally hails from Bihar, has served as the District Magistrate (DM) of Gorakhpur. Before this, he also served as the DM of Hapur and Balrampur. He had also held several other administrative positions, including Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad and Vice Chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

Karunesh's appointment comes amid the row over Yuvraj Mehta's death in Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17 after his car plunged into a water-filled pit near a construction site, while he was returning from work in Gurugram. The locals alleged negligence on the part of authorities and staged protests, demanding action against those responsible.

This forced the police to initiate action and arrest four builders, MZ Wiztown Planners director Abhay Kumar, in connection with the case. The police also registered a first information report (FIR) at the Knowledge Park Police Station under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident has also forced the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take action, which has now sought a response from the Noida Authority, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and others. It has directed them to file their response a week before the next hearing on April 10.

"The news item indicates lapses by the Noida Authority in taking up remedial measures, resulting in the death of the person. The matter indicates a violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, and the news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms," the tribunal said.