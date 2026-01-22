Violation of environment act: Green Tribunal issues notice to Noida authority over techie's death Violation of environment act: Green Tribunal issues notice to Noida authority over techie's death

Noida:

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who died in a waterlogged pit in Noida’s Sector 150 and issued notice to Noida authority over the matter. The move from the tribunal came after a news report published on January 20, 2026, titled “Noida CEO removed, CM orders SIT probe into techie’s drowning”.

In the notice, the NGT observed that the report raises substantial questions regarding compliance with environmental norms and the implementation of provisions under the Environment Protection Act.

NGT impleads Noida Authority as respondents

In the order, the tribunal impleaded the Noida Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the Irrigation Department of UP, the Principal Secretary of Environment, Government of UP and the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar as respondents.

All these organisations have been directed to submit their replies by affidavit at least one week prior to the next hearing, which is scheduled for April 10, 2026. The NGT stressed that the matter indicates a potential violation of the Environment Protection Act and noted that the news report raises substantial issues related to the enforcement of environmental regulations.

Another FIR was lodged against five builders

Earlier in the day, another FIR was lodged against five builders of Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd for alleged violations of environmental and pollution laws in connection with a large waterlogged pit in Sector 150, which led to the death of a software engineer, officials said on Thursday.



The FIR has been lodged even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday continued its probe into the matter on the third day.

SIT seeks details from various departments of Noida Authority

Officials aware of the developments said the SIT has sought details from various departments of the Noida Authority, including civil, projects, and traffic cell, about works done in Sector 150, particularly around the spot where the software engineer died.



The three-member team has to submit its report to the government by Saturday, SIT head ADG (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar had told reporters on the first day of inspections here.



On Wednesday, a fresh case was registered at the Knowledge Park police station against Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra and Nirmal Kumar under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Sections 290, 270 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the FIR. The police on Tuesday arrested Abhay Kumar, the director of MZ Wiztown Planners, who was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, officials said.

