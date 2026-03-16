Apply for new PNG connection and get free gas worth Rs 500, check full details here

New Delhi:

Amid a shortage of LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinders in the country due to the near-shutting of the Strait of Hormuz because of the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran, the government on Monday said that gas distribution companies have rolled out incentives to encourage new PNG (piped natural gas) connections. During a press briefing in the national capital, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that customers can apply for a new PNG connection through email, customer portal, letter or call centre of the respective City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies.

Incentives offered by CGDs

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), a company providing services in Delhi-NCR, is giving free gas worth Rs 500 to domestic consumers shifting from LPG to PNG if they take the connection before March 31. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has waived the Rs 500 registration charge for a new domestic PNG connection. Apart from this, the company has also waived the security deposit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh upon obtaining a commercial connection. GAIL Gas Limited will give free gas worth Rs 500 on getting a domestic PNG connection. Apart from this, BPCL has completely waived the security deposit for all commercial PNG connections.

CGD Entity Offers / Incentives Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) Offered free gas worth Rs 500 to consumers registering/starting gas before 31st March 2026 for domestic consumers. Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) Waived registration charge of Rs 500 for DPNG consumers and waived Security Deposit (SD) for commercial consumers. The SD ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. GAIL Gas Ltd Offered free gas worth Rs 500 to its domestic consumers. BPCL Waived security deposit for all commercial connections.

As per the LPG Control Order amendment, consumers with PNG connections will have to surrender their LPG connections.

Action against black marketing and hoarding

Sharma also said that online LPG cylinder bookings have seen a significant increase, rising from 84 per cent to around 87 per cent. She said there have been no reported dry-outs at LPG distributors across the country.

Moreover, surprise checks of distributorships and ROs are being conducted to prevent black marketing/hoarding of cylinders. According to the government, surprise inspections were conducted at more than 1100 LPG distributorships and Retail Outlets by PSU OMC officers on March 15, 2026.

"Raids continue to be carried out by multiple states (UP, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, MP, Assam, Mizoram, etc.) to check hoarding and black marketing," the government said.

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