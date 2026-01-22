Noida techie death: New video shows Yuvraj Mehta sitting on top of car with phone's flashlight on In the new video, the firefighters from the fire department were also seen wading into the water. In the video, someone was heard saying, "Very good, friend, is the water very deep, son? Wait, we've called for another vehicle."

A fresh video from Noida Sector 150 emerged showing software engineer Yuvraj Mehta sitting on top of a car in front of the fire department, with his mobile phone's flashlight on. The firefighters from the fire department were also seen wading into the water. In the video, someone is heard saying, "Very good, friend, is the water very deep, son? Wait, we've called for another vehicle."

Police register another FIR against five individuals and two real estate firms

In another development to the Yuvraj Mehta death case, police have registered another FIR against five individuals and two real estate firms. The case invokes the Environmental Protection Act, Water Pollution Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC), spotlighting alleged negligence in managing sewage and drainage hazards. The accused named include Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Achal Bohra, and Nirmal Kumar- shareholders and directors of Lotus Greens Construction and Wiztown (MZ Wiztown Planners).

New FIR amid charges

The latest FIR, filed at Knowledge Park police station, holds the five accused responsible for environmental violations that contributed to the deadly pit's formation. Lotus Greens Construction Private Limited and Wiztown's partners face scrutiny for failing to address collapsed sewer lines and unchecked water accumulation since 2021. This FIR supplements earlier charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for culpable homicide (105), death by negligence (106), and endangering lives (125). Police acted on evidence of persistent waterlogging from sewage overflows and unaddressed drains, directly linking builder inaction to Yuvraj's fate.

Police arrest director of a real estate firm

Earlier this week, police arrested the director of a real estate firm in connection with the death the software engineer even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the site as it began its probe into the incident, officials said.

"Abhay Kumar, the director of MZ Wiztown Planners and one of the accused in the case, has been arrested from Sector 150," Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay said.

Police had filed an FIR on culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges against two real estate developers -- MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens -- on a complaint by victim Yuvraj Mehta's father, Raj Kumar Mehta, who alleged negligence by local authorities and sought accountability.

Here’s how Yuvraj Mehta died in Noida

Yuvraj Mehta died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after his car skidded in dense fog, broke a drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex. According to eyewitnesses, he had frantically pleaded for help for around 90 minutes, but the police personnel and rescue workers who had reached the site were unable to save him.

His body was recovered on Saturday after a prolonged search operation involving the fire department, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). His car was retrieved from the pit on Tuesday evening, three days after the accident.

