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Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting across 10 states today; key leaders, including Nitish Kumar, in fray

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Rajya Sabha elections 2026 LIVE: Voting for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states will be held today. These elections are being held because the terms of several current members are ending in April.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026
Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 Image Source : PTI/India TV
New Delhi:

Elections for 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha across 10 states will be held today (March 16), as the terms of several sitting members are set to expire in April. According to the Election Commission, polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, while the counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day.

As many as 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed after the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Elections will now be held for 11 remaining seats--- five in Bihar, four in Odisha, and two in Haryana--- where 14 candidates are in the fray. Among the prominent candidates, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin are expected to be elected to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial polls.

The elections are being conducted to fill seven seats in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Odisha, three in Assam, two each in Haryana, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, and one seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by elected members of state legislative assemblies through a system of proportional representation using the single transferable vote. The results are expected to influence the strength of political parties in the Upper House, with the Bharatiya Janata Party likely to increase its tally.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Rajya Sabha elections 2026

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  • 8:25 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha Congress MLAs returned to Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru

    Congress MLAs who were in Bengaluru returned to Bhubaneswar ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    26 elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

    As many as 26 leaders have been elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha election across seven states.

    1. Ramdas Athawale 
    2. Vinod Tawde
    3. Sharad Pawar
    4. Ramrao Wadkute 
    5. Maya Ivnate
    6. Jyoti Waghmare 
    7. Parth Pawar
    8. Abhishek Manu Singhvi
    9. Babul Supriyo
    10. Rajeev Kumar
    11. Menaka Guruswamy
    12. Koel Mallick 
    13. Rahul Sinha
    14. Jogen Mohan 
    15. Terash Gowala
    16. Pramod Boro 
    17. Vem Narender Reddy
    18. M Thambidurai 
    19. Anbumani Ramadoss
    20. Tiruchi Siva 
    21. J Constantine Ravindran
    22. M Christopher Tilak
    23. L K Sudeesh
    24. Laxmi Verma 
    25. Phulo Devi Netam
    26. Anurag Sharma
  • 8:16 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress holds edge in Himachal, BJP in Haryana

    A political face-off between the BJD and the BJP is anticipated in Odisha. Meanwhile, in Assam, the ruling BJP-led alliance appears to be in a strong position. In Telangana, the political equations have shifted significantly following the formation of the Congress government. Furthermore, given that the Congress party currently governs Himachal Pradesh, it appears to hold the upper hand there, whereas the BJP is expected to exert its influence in Haryana.

    All in all, the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, 2026, could significantly impact the political dynamics within the Upper House of Parliament. The outcome of these elections will determine the direction in which the balance of power between the NDA and the opposition parties shifts within the Rajya Sabha.

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Which party holds edge in which state?

    Significantly, from a political perspective, these Rajya Sabha elections are crucial, as the legislative arithmetic varies across different states. In Maharashtra, the BJP and its allies hold sway, whereas in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance stands strong. Conversely, in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's party—the TMC—commands a majority in the Legislative Assembly, giving them a potential advantage. Furthermore, all eyes will be on the contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar. In a recent development there, following an Iftar party, the AIMIM announced its support for the RJD candidate; this announcement was made by party leader Akhtarul Iman.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key contest in Bihar, Odisha and Haryana

    Bihar will witness a keen contest for one seat as RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, a businessman turned politician, has been renominated. Other NDA candidates from Bihar are Union minister Ram Nath Thakur seeking a hat-trick, RLM president Upendra Kushwaha aiming for a second consecutive term, and BJP state general secretary Shivesh Kumar making his parliamentary debut.

    Odisha too shall have a contest for one seat, as two candidates each of ruling BJP - state unit president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar and opposition BJD's Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota, are in the fray while Dilip Ray filed as an independent with BJP's support, sparking possibility of cross-voting.

    Another keen contest is awaited for one seat in Haryana, which has seen cross-voting in the past too. The Congress has 37 MLAs and to win one seat, the opposition party needs only 31 first preference votes.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin in fray

    As many as 26 candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha and after the last date of withdrawal of candidature, elections to 11 seats of the Upper House -- five in Bihar, four in Odisha and two in Haryana -- would be held on March 16. Fourteen candidates now remain in the fray for 11 seats.

    Bihar's longest serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin are likely to be elected to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections. 

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

    According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling will take place across 10 states from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day. Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by elected members of state legislative assemblies through a system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.  

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha seats across states going to poll

    The elections are being held to fill up seven seats in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Odisha, three in Assam and two each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, besides one seat in Himachal Pradesh.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra to Himachal

    Through these elections, new Rajya Sabha members will be elected to fill seats across Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Assam, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. It is worth noting that Rajya Sabha members are not elected directly by the votes of the general public, but rather through voting by the elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of their respective states.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Voting for Rajya Sabha polls today

    Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states will be held today (March 16), as the terms of several sitting members are set to expire in April. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling will take place across 10 states from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day.

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