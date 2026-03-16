Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 LIVE: Voting across 10 states today; key leaders, including Nitish Kumar, in fray

New Delhi:

Elections for 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha across 10 states will be held today (March 16), as the terms of several sitting members are set to expire in April. According to the Election Commission, polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, while the counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day.

As many as 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed after the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Elections will now be held for 11 remaining seats--- five in Bihar, four in Odisha, and two in Haryana--- where 14 candidates are in the fray. Among the prominent candidates, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin are expected to be elected to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial polls.

The elections are being conducted to fill seven seats in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Odisha, three in Assam, two each in Haryana, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, and one seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by elected members of state legislative assemblies through a system of proportional representation using the single transferable vote. The results are expected to influence the strength of political parties in the Upper House, with the Bharatiya Janata Party likely to increase its tally.

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