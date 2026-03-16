Shivalik vessel to reach India by 5 pm; crude oil tanker Jag Laadki from UAE to arrive tomorrow

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued an update on the status of Indian vessels amid tensions in the Middle East and Iran’s blockage at the Strait of Hormuz. According to the ministry, maritime operations related to Indian cargo vessels remain stable and there has been no delay in the discharge of cargo so far. Authorities also confirmed that no incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours, and all seafarers are safe.

The ministry said the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JLN Port) in Navi Mumbai is providing temporary storage facilities for cargo in view of the situation. To support cargo movement, the port has announced a 100 per cent waiver on storage charges for 15 days for cargo originating from the port.

Providing an update on vessel movements, the ministry said the vessel Shivalik has already crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to reach India around 5 PM today. Another vessel, Jag Laadki, which sailed from the United Arab Emirates carrying crude oil, is safely on course to India and is expected to arrive tomorrow at the Mundra Port. Officials also said 22 cargo carriers are currently positioned west of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Shipping has facilitated the repatriation of 33 seafarers in the past 25 hours, as authorities continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the region.