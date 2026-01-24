More than 8,000 flights across US cancelled as major winter storm bears down A powerful winter storm has forced the cancellation of over 8,000 US flights, put 140 million people under warnings from New Mexico to New England, and threatens heavy snow, dangerous ice and power outages.

New Delhi:

Over 8,000 flights across the United States which were set to take off over the weekend have been cancelled as a major storm expected to wreak havoc across much of the country bears down, threatening to knock out power for days and snarl major roadways.

Around 140 million people were placed under winter storm warnings stretching from New Mexico to New England. The National Weather Service issued a warning of widespread heavy snowfall and a dangerous band of ice extending from eastern Texas to North Carolina, with forecasters cautioning that ice-related damage could rival hurricane-level destruction.

Texas witnesses freezing rain and sleet

By Friday night, freezing rain and sleet had begun falling in parts of Texas, while Oklahoma experienced snow and sleet. After battering the South, the storm was forecast to push into the Northeast, bringing up to a foot (30 cm) of snow from Washington through New York and Boston.

Governors in over a dozen states issued emergency declarations or urged residents to remain indoors. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state’s transportation department was pre-treating roads and advised people to stay home if possible.

Over 3400 flights cancelled on Saturday, more than 5000 on Sunday

According to FlightAware, more than 3,400 flights were delayed or cancelled on Saturday, with over 5,000 cancellations reported for Sunday. Travelers like Angela Exstrom, whose flight from Houston to Omaha was cancelled, were forced to reroute, highlighting the widespread travel disruptions caused by the storm. “If you live in the Midwest and travel in the winter, stuff can happen,” she said.

Frigid temperatures and ice

Utility companies were preparing for widespread power outages, as ice-laden trees and power lines can continue to fall even after the storm passes.

In the Midwest, wind chill temperatures plunged as low as minus 40°F (minus 40°C), creating conditions where frostbite could occur within just 10 minutes. Resident Colin Cross was layered up in a heavy winter clothing while clearing out an apartment unit at his workplace in Bismarck, North Dakota, where wind chills hit minus 41°F (minus 41°C). "I’ve been here for a while and my brain just stopped working," Cross said.

The storm has dominated conversations for days at Saint Paul Mini Market in Baltimore. “Every person who walks in talks about the storm,” said store owner Ayaz Ahmed. He added that while people were well-informed about the approaching weather this time, knowing how to cope with it remained a challenge.

Federal Government prepares to respond

The federal government has been preparing to respond to the situation. It has placed nearly 30 search-and-rescue teams on standby, while officials pre-positioned more than 7 million meals, 600,000 blankets, and 300 generators along the storm’s projected path, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Donald Trump said on social media on Friday that his administration was coordinating closely with state and local authorities and that FEMA was fully prepared to respond.

Even after the storm moves on, recovery is expected to take time, as ice buildup can add hundreds of pounds to power lines and tree branches, increasing the risk of breakage, especially in windy conditions.

According to the US Census Bureau, most homes in at least 11 Southern states—from Texas to Virginia—rely on electricity for heating. A severe cold wave five years ago crippled much of Texas’ power grid, leaving millions without electricity for days and causing hundreds of deaths. Vowing to prevent a repeat, Governor Greg Abbott said utility companies have deployed thousands of additional workers to help maintain power supplies.