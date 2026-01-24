Patiala House Court grants custody parole to MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament's budget session The Patiala House Court granted custody parole to Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, an accused in a 2017 NIA terror case, to attend Parliament’s Budget Session from January 28 to April 2.

New Delhi:

The Patiala House Court in Delhi granted custody parole to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid Khan, to attend the upcoming budget session in the Parliament. Rashid has been allowed to attend the budget session from January 28 to April 2 whenever the Parliament is in session, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking on the parole of Rashid, Advocate Nishita Gupta said, "Rashid Engineer ji's custody parole application was filed and has been allowed by the court. The court has permitted him to attend the entire session... He has been allowed to attend all days of the session, which will run from January 28 to April 2. He will attend under police security as well as Parliament security."

Rashid is an accused in a terror case lodged by the NIA in 2017.

More to follow...