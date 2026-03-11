Turkish woman killed after speeding Audi hits her while crossing road in Punjab; CCTV footage surfaces

Mohali:

A tragic road accident in Punjab's Mohali claimed the life of a foreign national late on Monday night after a speeding Audi car hit her while she was crossing the road. The incident occurred around 12 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on VIP Road in the city.

Woman was thrown 15 feet into the air

The victim, identified as Mavluda, a resident of Turkey, had stepped out with a friend after visiting a patient at EmCare Hospital.

According to initial reports, Mavluda and her friend were walking on foot and attempting to cross the road when a speeding black Audi car suddenly approached and struck her with tremendous force. The impact of the collision was so severe that she was thrown nearly 15 feet into the air and landed on the other side of the road.

Mavluda sustained critical injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Here's the video

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. Police have begun examining footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area to identify the car and track down the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.

Authorities said efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused driver at the earliest, while further investigation into the case is ongoing.

