Maharashtra govt announces 'come early, go early' scheme for women employees: Know all about it

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the "Come Early, Go Early scheme for women state employees working in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to help them avoid rush hour travel in crowded suburban trains. The initiative will cover women state government employees working in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Accounting the new scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said the state government is committed to the overall development of women and that it is important to further strengthen its resolve to create a society where women are assured respect, equal opportunities, and security. She was responding to a special discussion in the Legislative Council on the occasion of International Women's Day.

How will 'come early, go early' scheme work?

The Deputy CM explained that under the "Come Early, Go Early" system, female employees can report to office between 9:15 am and 9:45 am and will be permitted to leave early in the evening by the same duration, subject to a maximum of 30 minutes.

She said that this decision will reduce the inconvenience women face during peak hours and provide significant relief to them. "This decision (of flexible office timings) would provide major relief to women by easing the inconvenience they face due to rush hour crowds," Pawar said.

As per a government resolution (GR) issued later, flexible office timings will be permitted for women state government officers and employees working in the MMR, which covers districts located adjoining Mumbai, to help them avoid rush-hour travel in suburban trains.

The government said women employees availing the facility must ensure that official work does not suffer. It clarified that in cases involving important assignments such as legislative work, court matters or urgent office duties, the employees concerned may be required to stay beyond the flexible timing depending on administrative needs.

What is govt doing for Women's safety?

Expressing gratitude to all the members who participated in the discussion in the Legislative Council, Sunetra Pawar said that many important suggestions were made regarding women's empowerment. The government will consider all these suggestions positively and take the necessary steps.

Regarding women's safety, she stated that under the "Operation Muskaan" campaign to find missing children, 14 campaigns were conducted between July 2015 and February 2026, through which 42,594 children were traced across the state. Additionally, 5,066 women and 2,771 children were found through "Operation Shodh." She informed that "Missing Cells" are operational in all districts of the state, while 51 "Bharosa Cells" have been established to resolve women-related issues.

Highlighting economic empowerment initiatives for women, the deputy chief minister cited schemes such as Ladki Bahin, Namo Mahila Sakshamikaran, Lek Ladki, Annapurna and Lakhpati Didi. She said platforms such as Umed Mall, Umed Mart and Mahalakshmi Saras had been launched to provide markets for products made by self-help groups, which are now also available on online platforms.

For anganwadi workers and helpers

Pawar stated that the government was positive about improving honorarium and infrastructure for anganwadi workers and helpers, noting that drinking water facilities had been provided to 17,254 anganwadi centres.

She also noted that the state had sanctioned 180 days of maternity leave for government employees and allowed up to one year of half-pay leave after maternity leave without the need for a medical certificate.

The Maharashtra government's 4th Women's Policy had been implemented and a high-level committee set up for its effective execution, she said.

The 'Adishakti Abhiyan' was also being implemented to ensure a safer and more dignified life for rural women, prevent child marriage, create atrocity-free villages and reduce school dropout rates among girls, Pawar said.

The state government has emphasised health, education, skill development, strengthening self-help groups, special measures for women farmers and labourers and strict enforcement of laws for women's safety, she said.

