LPG shortage in India: Centre says nothing to panic as govt monitoring situation very closely

Amid uncertainty over global energy supply, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday assured that India is not facing any fuel shortage despite the growing concern in global energy markets due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Govt is closely monitoring the evolving situation: Piyush Goyal

He stated that the Central government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel across the country.

Goyal further emphasised that authorities remain vigilant and that relevant departments are continuously reviewing developments in the region to safeguard domestic supply chains.

"There is absolutely no shortage of fuel. More details are being worked out. A serious war is going on... In this situation, there will be concerns that will be made known to everybody from time to time by the relevant departments... They are monitoring the situation very closely," the Union Minister said.

Centre invokes EC Act to stabilise domestic energy market

The statement from the minister comes after the Union Government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to stabilise the domestic energy market amid mounting global supply pressures.

Shobha Karandlaje urges all not to panic over LPG shortages

In the meantime, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje also urged people not to panic over reports of commercial LPG shortages affecting hotels and restaurants, saying the Central government is actively working to address the issue amid global supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

She also added that the government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant ministries to minimise the impact on businesses and citizens.

Karandlaje further stated the Centre is aware of the concerns raised by hotel associations across Karnataka and other parts of the country regarding the availability of commercial LPG cylinders.

‘Government is committed to resolving the challenges’

Moreover, she assured that the government is committed to resolving the challenges arising due to the international situation. "No one should panic. Our government is committed to resolving the problems faced by hotels in Bengaluru. People should also cooperate with us while keeping the global situation in mind. We are also working to bring back Indians, including Kannadigas, from the regions where the war is taking place. Our government is committed to resolving the various problems arising in our country due to the war, and I request the state governments to cooperate in this effort," Karandlaje said.

