Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute: SC urges Rani and Priya Kapur to avoid actions affecting mediation

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur not to take any step that could directly impact the ongoing mediation proceedings in the family trust dispute, as per PTI. The apex court had earlier, on May 7, appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as mediator in the matter linked to the RK Family Trust.

During the hearing on Thursday, the court observed that it would be in the best interest of everyone involved to resolve the issue amicably, warning that otherwise the matter could turn into a “long drawn battle”.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing an application filed by 80-year-old Rani Kapur, who raised concerns over a board meeting of Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt Ltd scheduled for May 18. Her counsel argued that the company holds a substantial stake in the parent company and expressed concern over certain agenda items proposed for the meeting. These included the appointment of two independent directors and changes related to authorised signatories for operating the company’s bank accounts.

Lawyers appearing for Priya Kapur and Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt Ltd told the court that the appointment of independent directors should not be seen as controversial and that the meeting was being held following directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Responding to the submissions, the bench said, "We do not propose to say anything further at this point of time. We have already requested the mediator to start with the mediation proceedings. For the present, we request the opponents not to do anything which may directly affect the mediation proceedings."

The court further said that, for now, the issues related to appointing independent directors and modifying authorised signatories should not be discussed during the May 18 meeting. "We would like to examine the progress that takes place in so far as the mediation is concerned. Post this matter for further hearing on August 6," the bench added. The court also noted that, in the meantime, RBI directives and statutory compliance requirements need not be insisted upon by regulatory authorities.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear Rani Kapur’s plea seeking restraint on Priya Kapur and others from interfering in the functioning of the RK Family Trust while mediation remains underway.

On April 27, the top court had sought responses from Priya Kapur and others after Rani Kapur approached the court seeking to declare the family trust “null and void”. The dispute over the estate and assets is also being heard in the Delhi High Court, while the plea before the Supreme Court seeks status quo on the alienation of properties linked to the trust.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

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