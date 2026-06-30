Did you spot Sunny Deol's introduction as 'Dharmendra's son' in Ikka trailer? Here's how he reacted to it

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Ikka. The film's trailer was released recently and received a positive response from the audience. However, one particular element in the trailer caught the fans' attention and also left Sunny Deol emotional at the trailer launch.

Sunny Deol was moved by the heartfelt tribute paid to his late father, legendary actor Dharmendra, in the Ikka trailer. For the unversed, i the trailer, Sunny Deol was introduced as Dharmendra's son, Sunny Deol.

Ikka trailer introductions: Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol

The Ikka trailer features Sunny Deol, Akshay Khanna, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Tillotama Shome. A moment that particularly caught fans' attention was during the end credits, where the actor was introduced as Dharmendra's son, Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol's emotional response

Speaking to the media during the trailer launch in Mumbai, Sunny was asked about the makers' decision to credit him as Dharmendra's son. Visibly moved, the actor replied, 'I am always Papa's son and will remain so... nothing beyond that.'

Dharmendra passed away in November

Considered one of the most celebrated stars of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra made a mark with memorable performances in films such as Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aayi Milan Ki Bela and Anupama. He was acclaimed not only for his versatility on screen but also for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and for inspiring generations of fans. His fans gave him the title of He-Man of Bollywood.

Sunny Deol will once be seen playing a lawyer

Meanwhile, the makers released the trailer for the courtroom drama Ikka on Monday, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, offering a glimpse of an intense legal battle. In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of renowned lawyer Arjun Mehra, who is compelled to take on the case of a man (Akshaye Khanna) linked to his own past.

It is significant to note that Sunny Deol played the role of Advocate Govind Srivastav in 1997's hit film Damini. The character is loved till date and his dialogue, 'Taarik pe taarik,' is one of trademarks.

When will Ikka be released?

The film features Tillotama Shome as the public prosecutor opposing Sunny Deol, striving to secure justice, while Dia Mirza plays a wife and mother attempting to keep her family together amidst mounting uncertainty.

Ikka is set to release on Netflix on July 10.

Also Read: Sunny Deol reflects on the love for Advocate Govind Srivastav from Damini at Ikaa trailer launch