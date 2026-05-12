Sunjay Kapur estate dispute reaches Supreme Court, businessman's mother Rani Kapur seeks stay on board meeting

New Delhi:

In a newly filed petition to the Supreme Court, Rani Kapur, the 80-year-old mother of deceased businessman Sunjay Kapur, has sought an order directing Priya Sachdev Kapur, the third wife of Sunjay Kapur, along with other parties to refrain from meddling in the workings of the RK Family Trust till the conclusion of the mediation proceedings initiated by the court on May 7.

Apart from this, she has sought an order restraining the holding of the board meeting of the company on May 18, according to notice and agenda sent out on May 8 by Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited.

This plea was referred to by the lawyer who appeared on behalf of Rani Kapur in the Supreme Court today. According to the lawyer, this meeting has been called to appoint more directors to the Board. This matter has been scheduled to be heard on May 14, Thursday, by a Bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala.

'We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it', the judge said.

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