Udhayanidhi Stalin revives anti-Sanatan pitch in TN Assembly, reiterates call for its eradication

Chennai:

Leader of Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday and said revived the anti-Sanatan pitch in Assembly. He also reiterated call for its eradication. During his address, he said, "Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated."

Udhayanidhi further added, "Yesterday, the CM received wishes from our leader and many other leaders. This political civility should continue in this House also. Even if we sit in different rows as ruling government and opposition, we all should work together for develoment of Tamil Nadu." "The Opposition parties have expressed concerns after the Tamil Nadu state song was played after Vande Mataram. But at the West Bengal CM oath-taking ceremony, Vande Mataram was not played. But here it was played. You all know who is the Governor there. The government should not allow this to happen again. Our Tamil Nadu state song should never pushed to the second spot." "The CM and I studied at same college. We would like to share our experience and knowledge. The CM should also accept our suggestions."

Citing the DMK's extensive administrative legacy, Udhayanidhi Stalin urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to consider the DMK’s counsel on matters of governance.

Udhayanidhi praised Chief Minister Vijay for meeting the DMK leadership and called for "political civility" in the House. He said that the ruling government and the opposition should work together for the development of the state.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai. Vijay also met Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The meeting marked Vijay's first interaction with the senior DMK leaders after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the state.

Recalling the DMK government's tussle with former Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the LoP added, "Tamil state song was played at the third spot. Opposition parties have expressed concern. The ruling government gave clarification. In the West Bengal CM ceremony event, there was no Vande Mataram. But here it was played. You all know who the Governor is there. What he demanded when he was here as Governor. The government should not allow this to happen again. The Tamil state song should never be pushed to the second spot. We should protect our customs. After years, women legislators have come here. We are happy to see it. Congratulations. We will be a healthy opposition in Tamil Nadu."

On Monday, the DMK elected former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as the legislature party leader in the House. Party sources said on Sunday that former DMK minister and senior leader K N Nehru has been chosen as the deputy legislature party leader.



In addition, former DMK minister E V Velu has been elected as the party whip. The DMK has 59 MLAs and will function as the principal opposition in the House. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 members.



Although TVK on its own did not secure the majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Joseph C Vijay managed to get support from the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI (M) and IUML to gather 120 MLAs and cross the 118 majority mark to form the government.

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