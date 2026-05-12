Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second consecutive term | Watch

Guwahati:

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on Tuesday (May 12). Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in the Khanapara area in Guwahati.

Watch the video here

The swearing-in ceremony marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state, with the alliance first coming to power in 2016 under the leadership of now Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Four ministers took oath

Along with Sarma, four ministers, including two from BJP allies AGP and BPF, took oath as ministers in the new NDA government.

The four legislators who took the oath along with Sarma are BJP's Rameshwar Teli and Ajanta Neog, and one each from its allies- Atul Bora of the AGP and BPF's Charan Boro. Neog, Bora, and Boro were members of Sarma's first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.

Rameshwar Teli

Rameswar Teli was elected from the Duliajan constituency in the recently concluded 2026 Assam Assembly elections by defeating Congress candidate Dhruba Gogoi with a margin of 10,459 votes. Rameswar Teli represented the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat for two terms (2014-2024).

He was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP representing Assam in 2024. Teli also served as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment (2021-2024).

Atul Bora

Atul Bora is the current president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). He Bora was elected from the Bokakhat constituency in the recently concluded 2026 Assam Assembly elections by defeating Raijor Dal candidate Hari Prasad Saikia with a margin of 60,537 votes.

Bora is the former minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry of Assam (2016-2026).

Charan Boro

Charan Boro is a senior leader of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He Boro was elected from the Mazbat constituency in the recently concluded 2026 Assam Assembly elections by defeating Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Priti Rekha Barla with a margin of 55,546 votes.

Boro was elected to the Assam Assembly for the third consecutive time (2016, 2021 and 2026).

Ajanta Neog:

Ajanta Neog was the first woman Finance Minister of Assam. Neog was elected from the Golaghat constituency in the recently concluded 2026 Assam Assembly elections by defeating Congress candidate Bitupan Saikia with a margin of 43,759 votes.

She was elected to the Assam Assembly for the sixth consecutive time (2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021 and 2026).

PM Modi, top NDA leaders present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Sarma's mother, Mrinalini Devi, wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma, and daughter Sukanya Sarma were also present on the occasion.

The 57-year-old is the first non-Congress leader in the state to assume charge as the CM for a second successive term.

The BJP-led NDA retained power in Assam with a sweeping two-thirds majority in the just-held assembly polls. The BJP won 82 seats in the 126-member House, while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) secured 10 seats each.

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