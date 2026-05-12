Assam govt formation: Who are 4 ministers to take oath today along with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Guwahati:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam on Tuesday. He will be taking the oath along with four ministers -- two from the saffron party and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, will administer the oath of office the Chief Minister and members of the new Council of Ministers at 11.40 am on Tuesday.

This will be the third NDA government in Assam, to be led by Sarma as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term, the only non-Congress CM to achieve the feat in the state. He also announced the names of four ministers who will be taking the oath along with him.

Who are four ministers to take oath today:

Rameswar Teli: Former Union Minister of State who returned to state politics in the 2026 polls. He defeated Congress candidate Dhruba Gogoi by a decisive margin of 10459 votes at Duliajan Assembly constituency. Atul Bora: The AGP president won the Assembly elections 2026 from Bokakhat constituency, defeating Raijor Dal's candidate Hari Prasad Saikia by a margin of 60,537 votes. Bora was the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Urban Development, Town and Country Planning since 2016 in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led ministry as well as the Sarma-led ministry. Charan Boro: An MLA of Bodoland People's Front (BPF), he has been representing the Majbat Assembly constituency since 2016. He has also been serving as a Cabinet Minister in the Assam government since October 2025. This year, he defeated Jharkhand Mukto Morcha candidate Priti Rekha Barla by a margin of 55,546 votes. Ajanta Neog: A BJP veteran, who has been serving as the Minister of Finance and Women and Child Development in the Assam government since May 2021. She is the first woman Finance Minister of Assam. She has been representing the Golaghat Assembly seat consecutively for the past five terms since 2001. This year, she won the election from Golaghat seat defeating Congress leader Bitupan Saikia by a margin of 43,759 votes.

NDA's Speaker candidate

Sarma also revealed that senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass would be the alliance's nominee for Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Dass had earlier held the Speaker's post when the NDA first came to power in Assam in 2016 and later served as a minister in both previous state governments.

The CM-designate expressed confidence in the new team, stating, "My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam."

Top leaders and dignitaries to attend oath ceremony

The event will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several top union ministers. In addition, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend.

The Chief Minister of Mizoram will be among the leaders from outside the NDA bloc who will grace the occasion. The swearing-in will take place at the Khanapara Veterinary College field, where extensive arrangements have been made to host thousands of attendees. Multiple designated stages for various dignitaries are being set up to accommodate the high-profile gathering.

NDA's strong mandate in Assam

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the NDA secured a two-thirds majority in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP emerged with 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each. The Congress party managed to get only 19 seats.

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