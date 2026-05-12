Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of oath-taking: 'New govt would prioritise manifesto implementation'

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of oath-taking said that implementation of the party's manifesto would be the "aim" of the new government after taking oath on May 12. Talking to reporters, Sarma said, "After taking the oath, we will hold the first Cabinet meeting. Implementing our manifesto will be our aim."

PM Modi to attend oath-taking ceremony in Guwahati

He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive in Guwahati to attend the ceremony, which would be attended by several dignitaries and party workers."The PM will arrive in Guwahati. At 11 am on Tuesday, the new government of Assam will take oath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin and CMs of NDA-ruled states will attend the ceremony. Many people, including our party's booth-level workers, will take part in the event," Sarma said.

Earlier on Monday, Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary of Assam, issued the appointment order of the new Chief Minister of Assam on behalf of Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Assam.In exercise of the powers under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam appointed Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn-in at 11:40 am

The Chief Minister-designate, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is scheduled to be sworn in at 11:40 am on May 12, 2026, at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Previously, on Sunday, Sarma met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and formally staked a claim to form the government after being elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam.

In a post on X, Sarma confirmed the development, stating that the Governor had appointed him as Chief Minister after he had staked the claim to form the next government. He also informed that the oath-taking ceremony would be held in Guwahati.

Addressing the legislature party meeting earlier, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP leadership for their support, saying the government would focus on development over the next five years.

Sarma was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP

Sarma was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties in a meeting attended by senior leaders of the alliance, including members of the BJP, AGP, and BPF. The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Congress alliance secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal and AIUDF secured 2 seats each, TMC one seat, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma chosen as NDA leader in Assam, set to take oath as CM on May 12