PM Modi renews call to cut imports, curb foreign currency spending: ‘Whenever India faced war...'

Vadodara:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday renewed his appeal to the people of India to reduce imports and avoid activities that involve spending foreign currency. He said Indians have always responded responsibly to government appeals whenever the country has faced war or any other crisis.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration event of Sardardham hostel complex in Vadodara, PM Modi urged people to reduce fuel consumption and switch to public transport or electric vehicles. Besides he urges people to defer buying gold.

Notably, PM Modi make a similar appeal while addressing a large public gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"Even in the earlier decades, whenever the country has gone through war or any other major crisis, every citizen has fulfilled their responsibility in the same way in response to the government's appeal. Today, too, there is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources. India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad,” PM Modi said.

“At the same time, the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted. Just as every drop fills a pot, every small and big effort matters. We must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in our daily lives, and also avoid such personal activities that involve spending foreign exchange," he added.

PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham hostel complex

The new facility has been developed to support students with modern residential infrastructure. The hostel project provides accommodation for around 1,000 boys and 1,000 girls. It also includes several common facilities such as a central dining hall, a library, and an auditorium for academic and cultural activities.

PM Modi also toured different sections of the Sardardham campus. He visited the reception area, dining facilities, civil amenities, and the e-library, and reviewed the arrangements made for students at the centre.

PM Modi receives ‘Sardar Gaurav Ratna’ award

During the visit, the Prime Minister was honoured with the ‘Sardar Gaurav Ratna’ award at the event.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi hailed the project, saying it will play a key role in boosting career prospects of youths in the state.

"On this occasion, the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated at Prabhas Patan, and on the same day, an important project linked to Sardar Dham is being inaugurated and its foundation stone laid here in Vadodara. The Dr Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex has been inaugurated, the Shikshan Sahay Yojana has been launched, and new projects have had their foundation stones laid. All these initiatives will prove to be effective projects for nation-building in the future. In a way, these institutions will serve as a launchpad for the future careers of youth. I congratulate everyone and all sections of society for this noble work," he said.

PM Modi hails BJP's performance in assembly elections

Talking about BJP’s performance in the recently concluded polls, PM Modi said Gujarat always valued stability in politics. He also hailed the saffron party’s performance in municipal and panchayat elections in the state.

"I am happy to be among you today for another reason as well. The results from Bengal, Assam and Puducherry have created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the country, and together you have also created history. The results of the Gujarat municipal and panchayat elections have been very impressive and are being discussed across the country. The people of Gujarat have always valued political stability. This reflects their political foresight, they understand the importance of stability, and where there is political stability, the pace of economic growth accelerates," he said.

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