Over 10 injured, several houses damaged as massive blaze erupts at naphtha pipeline in Bengal's Haldia

Kolkata:

More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia Petrochemicals in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday. The blaze spread rapidly, damaging nearby houses and disrupting railway operations, while firefighters launched an extensive operation to bring the situation under control. According to officials, the fire was first noticed at around 2.45 am. The flames spread to Chiranjibpur in Ward 13 of Haldia Municipality within a short span of time which engulfed several residential structures and triggered panic among local residents.

12 fire engines rushed to the spot

Authorities immediately pressed 12 fire tenders into service to contain the blaze. Firefighting operations continued for several hours as teams worked to prevent the flames from spreading further and secure the affected area. Officials said emergency response teams remain at the site and efforts are underway to completely extinguish the fire.

Injured shifted to hospitals, two in critical condition

The injured were rescued from the affected area and taken to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Five of the injured were later referred to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care. According to a police officer, two of them are in critical condition.

"The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation," the police officer said.

Railway services affected

Apart from damaging residential houses, the fire also affected overhead railway equipment located near the pipeline. The damage disrupted train services in the area, with railway authorities assessing the extent of the impact and working to restore normal operations at the earliest.

Investigation underway into cause of fire

Officials have not yet determined what triggered the blaze. A detailed investigation will be conducted once the firefighting operation is completed and the site is declared safe for inspection. Authorities are expected to examine the condition of the pipeline and other technical factors to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Why are naphtha pipeline fires dangerous

Naphtha is a highly flammable petroleum product widely used as a feedstock in the petrochemical industry. Fires involving naphtha pipelines can spread rapidly because of the fuel's volatile nature, posing a serious threat to nearby residential areas, industrial facilities and transport infrastructure. Quick evacuation and rapid firefighting are crucial to minimising damage and preventing casualties.

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