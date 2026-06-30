Champat Rai grilled for 3 hours in Ram Temple donation theft case, left several questions unanswered: Sources

Ayodhya:

As the investigation into the Ram Temple donation theft case intensified, police questioned former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai for nearly three hours and recorded his statement. According to sources, investigators asked him several key questions regarding administrative decisions, donation management, the roles and responsibilities of employees, and the handling of complaints. Sources further claimed that Champat Rai was unable to answer several of the questions, and police may summon him again for further questioning if required.

Rai was interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the donation theft at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

What did Champat Rai say?

According to sources, the police will now compare Champat Rai's statement with other witnesses, documents, and facts revealed during the investigation. Following the SIT's preliminary report, the police have initiated further action. The SIT is expected to arrive in Ayodhya in the first week of July, complete its investigation, and submit its final report to the government.

During the interrogation, Champat Rai told the police that he had no role in the offering theft case. He stated that as soon as he learned of the matter, he immediately took action, arrested the suspects, and filed an FIR with the police. He added, "I personally filed a complaint with the SIT, and the case was registered based on that. Yes, it was my mistake to delay filing the complaint and continue conducting an internal investigation on my own."

During the questioning, Champat Rai told police that he had no role in the donation theft. He said that as soon as he became aware of the matter, he took immediate action by identifying the suspects and lodging an FIR with the police. "I personally approached the SIT, and the case was registered on the basis of my complaint. Yes, it was my mistake that I delayed filing the police complaint while conducting an internal inquiry into the matter," he added.

Champat Rai on Tinnu Yadav

However, Champat Rai also acknowledged that it was his responsibility to ensure there were no irregularities in the offering system.

Regarding questions about Tinnu Yadav, Champat Rai said that Tinnu had been involved with the temple management for a long time. "Tinnu did something wrong, and this was not expected," he said.

The police also asked him on what basis relatives or acquaintances were assigned to work related to the Ram Temple. Champat Rai replied that the work was given to needy and poor people. He said that not only he, but other members of the trust played a role in the appointments.

According to sources, Champat Rai also mentioned Anil and Gopal Rao during interrogation. He said that their recommendations were also used in hiring individuals. In most cases, appointments were made with the aim of helping the poor and needy, but it was not expected that someone would commit such irregularities.

Police gathering financial information of trust members

According to reports, the police are gathering financial details of several trust members, including Champat Rai, Gopal Rai, and Anil Mishra. It is reported that an investigation into their bank accounts and properties is also underway. Investigators believe that Champat Rai is not a good administrator and has committed negligence.

According to sources, Ayodhya police have filed an application to interrogate some of the accused in jail, but the court has not yet granted permission. Once permission is granted, the police may soon interrogate all eight accused in this case, including Tinnu Yadav, Avinash Shukla, and Luvkush, in jail.

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