Mayawati praises Akash Anand for putting 'party ahead of family', rules out Ashok Siddharth's return to BSP

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday (October 18) said her nephew Akash Anand had been showing maturity and placing the party's interests above family considerations following the retirement of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, from politics.

Bahujan community have high expectations from Anand

In a post on X, Mayawati said Anand, who was recently reappointed as the BSP's national coordinator, had been displaying maturity and prioritising the party and the movement over family and personal relationships following Siddharth's retirement from politics.

It is pertinent to mention that former Rajya Sabha MP Siddharth retired from politics in September.

Mayawati further said that the people from the Bahujan community have high expectations from Anand, and he has been working hard to fulfil his responsibilities. "As is well known, following his relative Ashok Siddharth's retirement from politics, Akash Anand has been displaying considerable understanding and maturity in his role as the BSP's National Coordinator. He has been working with renewed dedication and urgency to fulfil his responsibilities, giving priority to the BSP and its movement over family and personal relationships. The people of the Bahujan Samaj also have high expectations of him," she said.

Akash Anand to hold series of programmes

Mayawati also announced a series of programmes to be addressed by Anand across Uttar Pradesh and other states. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said there was no question of taking Siddharth back into the party.

Mayawati said Anand would address BSP public meetings in Bulandshahr on October 28, Saharanpur on November 2, Ayodhya on November 20, Agra on November 22 and Kanpur Nagar on November 29.

He will also attend a seminar organised by the party in Punjab on November 26 to mark Constitution Day. On December 6, the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Anand is scheduled to address a seminar or public meeting in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, she added.

Ashok Siddharth will not be readmitted to the party

Mayawati said Anand's renewed involvement in party activities showed that Siddharth was more responsible for the "unpleasant developments" of the past than her nephew.

"Akash Anand's renewed and wholehearted involvement in the work of the BSP and its movement once again establishes that he bore less responsibility for the unfortunate developments of the recent past, while his relative Ashok Siddharth was more responsible. This was why Siddharth was expelled from the party and advised to retire from politics as well," she said.

The BSP chief also cautioned party workers against rumours and attempts by "selfish elements" to mislead them. She urged them to work wholeheartedly to ensure the success of all programmes assigned to Anand.

"There is not an iota of truth in the rumours that Ashok Siddharth, like Akash Anand, will be taken back into the party," Mayawati said, making it clear that Siddharth would not be readmitted under any circumstances.

In another announcement, Mayawati said Akash Anand's brother Ishan Anand has completed his law studies in London and would assist the BSP at its central office in Delhi as an active worker under her guidance.

He would primarily help with election-related work and other paperwork, she said.

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