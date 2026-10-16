Yogi govt announces holiday in Uttar Pradesh on October 19 on occasion of Maha Navami

Lucknow:

As Navratri celebrations continue across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a holiday in the state on October 19 on the occasion of Maha Navami. According to the information, the state government has decided to declare October 19 a holiday in view of the religious significance of Maha Navami -- an important day during the nine-day Navratri festival.

The Yogi Adityanath government has taken similar decisions regarding public holidays on religious occasions in the past. Earlier this year, the state government announced consecutive two-day holidays on the occasion of Ram Navami. Uttar Pradesh also observed a public holiday on January 15 for Makar Sankranti. The latest announcement comes as devotees across the country celebrate Navratri with prayers and special rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

CM Yogi praises women's strength on Maa Katyayani's sixth-day worship

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Katyayani. On the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a message on social media, describing the goddess as a symbol of women's courage, determination and valour. In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Maa Katyayani, who destroys all obstacles and demonic tendencies, is a symbol of the indomitable courage, unwavering determination and invincible valour of women.

"Before 2017, the state faced an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness, where restrictions were placed on daughters' dreams, their confidence was curbed, and their talent was forced to suffer due to a lack of opportunities. Sports grounds were under the control of mafias, resources were missing, and instead of giving wings to girls, their dreams were confined within four walls," the CM said.

"Over the past nine and a half years, a new chapter of change has been written in the state. Fear has given way to security, neglect has been replaced by encouragement, and the lack of resources has given way to the expansion of sports facilities," he added.

Yogi highlights sports facilities and achievements of women athletes

The Chief Minister further highlighted the expansion of sports infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, saying that girls were getting stronger opportunities to develop their talent. He said, "From village sports grounds and block-level mini stadiums to district-level stadiums, divisional-level sports colleges and the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, girls are getting a strong foundation to hone their talent."

"Cash awards worth lakhs and crores of rupees for Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games medallists, along with direct recruitment under the 'Medal Wins, Job Secured' policy, are encouraging sporting talent, honouring achievements and providing security for the future of athletes," the CM added.

Yogi Adityanath also cited the achievements of several women athletes who have brought recognition to the country and the state through their performances at international sporting events. He named athletes Parul Chaudhary, Priyanka Goswami, Prachi Chaudhary and Annu Rani in athletics; Asmita De in judo; Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh in cricket; Vandana Katariya in hockey; and Divya Kakran in wrestling. The Chief Minister said their performances at the Commonwealth and Asian Games had enhanced the pride of both India and Uttar Pradesh.

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