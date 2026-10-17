Five of a family, including three children, found dead in Greater Noida; food poisoning suspected

Greater Noida:

Five members of a family, including a couple and their three children, died under suspicious circumstances in Greater Noida on Saturday, October 17. The incident was reported from Nagla Shri Padam village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station. Preliminary findings point towards suspected food poisoning, but the exact cause of death has not yet been established.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their three children, Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3. The deaths came to light on Saturday morning, following which the police received information and rushed to the village to investigate the circumstances.

According to the police, local personnel, senior officers, an ambulance and a team from the Food Safety Department reached the spot soon after the information was received. Field and forensic teams also inspected the scene and began collecting scientific evidence to help determine what led to the deaths. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination. The findings, along with other scientific investigations, are expected to help establish the cause of death.

Food poisoning suspected in Greater Noida deaths

According to the preliminary information available to the police, food poisoning is suspected in the case. Neighbours and Mahesh's mother reportedly told the police that the family had eaten noodles the previous night. However, the consumption of noodles has not been established as the cause of death. Investigators are examining the circumstances and awaiting the findings of the medical and forensic examinations before reaching a conclusion.

The police said that the actual cause of death remains unconfirmed. Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem reports and other scientific evidence gathered during the investigation. A large police force was present at the scene as officials continued their inquiry. The involvement of the Food Safety Department is also expected to assist the investigation into the suspected food-related cause. No further details about the family's condition before their deaths were available in the initial information provided by the police.

DCP confirms five deaths in Greater Noida family

Greater Noida DCP Shrawan Kumar Singh said that five members of a family, including a husband, wife and their three children, died in a tragic incident in Rabupura. According to the DCP, the family had consumed food at around 10 pm before going to sleep. Police, ambulance services and forensic teams reached the spot and are conducting a scientific investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be established once the reports are available.

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