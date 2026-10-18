Chorbagan tragedy: Bengal CM seeks SIT probe under HC judge, reviews safety lapses

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted to probe the tragic incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata that left 19 people dead, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday, adding the team will be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the injured and victims of Saturday's tragedy, Adhikari said the state government will write to Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice for an SIT probe. Once the permission is granted, the SIT will be formed to probe the matter.

Adhikari, who accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet the victims, said he is personally monitoring the situation, and he remains in direct touch with the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of Police, the Home Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), and other officials.

"The entire government is actively engaged," he said, "We are not celebrating the holiday, nor are we posting anything on social media. We are not making statements to the press assigning blame to others."

The Bengal chief minister also chaired a high-level meeting that focused on what precautions need to be taken to avoid such incidents in future. Ensuring public safety remains paramount for the government, he said, adding all potential shortcomings have been reviewed.

"Of the 19 deaths, 18 were residents of West Bengal. For each affected family, a team comprising representatives from the civil administration, the police and the local MLA will provide support and remain with the family until the cremation rites are completed," he said.

On opposition targeting his government following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said many such accidents happened during the previous governments' rule. He said everyone is aware about what used to happen earlier in West Bengal, urging the opposition not to politicise the matter.

"The practice of issuing VIP cards and taking money for them has stopped, though the practice of blocking off lanes for VIP movement has not yet ceased entirely. Such lane closures must come to an end. They will; not everything can be achieved in a single day. Half the work is done; the rest will be completed by next year," he said.

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