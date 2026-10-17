Two arrested as NCB busts drug labs in Greater Noida, seizes material worth Rs 45 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted two clandestine drug-manufacturing laboratories in Greater Noida and arrested two people after recovering 379.74 kg of amphetamine-containing material and 10 kg of pseudoephedrine. The operation was carried out at rented premises in Jahanabad Kadalpur village, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, on October 16.

The seized material included crystalline, semi-crystalline and liquid substances. According to the NCB, the crystalline and semi-crystalline material could yield around 56 kg of finished crystalline amphetamine, with an indicative illicit market value of about Rs 45 crore. Investigators also recovered chemicals and equipment used in the manufacture and processing of synthetic drugs.

Two people arrested in drug lab bust

The two arrested accused have been identified as Destiny Abraham Dumbiri, who claimed to be a Nigerian national, and Lallawmzuali, also known as Olivia Lalchawimawii, a resident of Mizoram.

According to immigration records cited by the NCB, Dumbiri entered India in January 2020 under the name Francis Kalokoh. He was recorded as a Sierra Leone national travelling on a tourist visa that was valid until December 2020. The agency said the use of multiple identities by drug traffickers to mislead enforcement agencies was a significant challenge and was being examined as part of the investigation.

The second accused, Olivia, had previously been arrested in a case investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Goa. In March 2026, 313 grams of heroin-containing powder, classified as a commercial quantity, were seized from her checked-in baggage at Dabolim Airport. She is currently out on bail in that case.

The NCB said both laboratories were operating from rented premises allegedly converted for the manufacture and processing of synthetic drugs.

Chemicals and laboratory equipment seized

The operation led to the recovery of 4.260 kg of crystalline amphetamine-containing material, 157.700 kg of semi-crystalline material and 217.780 kg of liquid material. The agency also seized 10 kg of pseudoephedrine.

Other items recovered included large quantities of chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, acetone, toluene, sulphuric acid and potassium permanganate, which the NCB said were among the substances used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The premises contained substantial chemical-processing arrangements, including large-capacity heating mantles, glass reaction vessels, chemical storage drums, filtration equipment, weighing scales, respirators and other laboratory apparatus.

The NCB said it was now tracing the network's financial transactions, chemical procurement and distribution links to identify its financiers, suppliers, technical facilitators and other associates. Further arrests are possible, while suspected interstate and international links are also being investigated.

Previous drug lab bust in Greater Noida

The latest operation follows an NCB raid on a clandestine synthetic-drug laboratory in the Kasna Industrial Area of Gautam Buddha Nagar in October 2024. That operation led to the seizure of around 95.5 kg of synthetic drugs in solid and liquid forms.

The investigation into the earlier case revealed suspected links with the Mexican drug cartel Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). Five people, including a Mexican national, were arrested in connection with that case.

NCB urges public to report suspicious activity

The agency warned that synthetic drugs present a growing challenge for drug control and efforts to tackle drug abuse. It also highlighted the environmental risks posed by untreated chemical waste from clandestine laboratories, which can contaminate soil, drains and water bodies and create serious public health concerns.

Such laboratories may be hidden in rented homes, industrial premises or other locations, the NCB said. It urged landlords, property dealers, housing societies, Resident Welfare Associations and security personnel to report credible concerns, including unusual chemical odours, frequent movement or unexplained storage of chemical drums or laboratory equipment, and suspicious storage or disposal of chemical waste.

The public can report suspicious activity through the National Narcotics Helpline, MANAS, on 1933.

The NCB said its action against clandestine laboratories and organised drug networks was part of the government's wider effort to build a "Nasha Mukt Bharat". The agency added that intelligence-led operations would continue as investigators work to identify the people and networks behind the latest drug-manufacturing operation.

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