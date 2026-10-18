Drug-making labs busted in Greater Noida, amphetamine worth Rs 45 crore seized; 2 foreigners arrested

Greater Noida:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted two illegal laboratories allegedly used to manufacture synthetic drugs in Greater Noida's Jahangabad Kadalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The operation, conducted on October 16, led to the seizure of 379.740 kg of amphetamine-containing substances and 10 kg of pseudoephedrine. The seized crystalline and semi-crystalline substances could potentially yield around 56 kg of finished crystalline amphetamine, estimated to be worth Rs 45 crore in the illicit market.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case. According to the NCB, the laboratories were operating from two rented houses in the village, with one premises used to store raw materials and the other for processing and preparing the finished drug. Both premises have been sealed as the agency investigates the alleged manufacturing operation and its supply network.

Two rented houses used for drug manufacturing

According to the NCB, the action followed intelligence inputs about illegal synthetic drug manufacturing in the area. Investigators found two separate premises being used for different stages of the operation. One house was allegedly used to store raw materials required for drug production, while the other contained the laboratory setup used to process the substances into their final form. The agency recovered drug-containing material, chemicals and laboratory equipment from the premises.

The seizure included 4.260 kg of crystalline material, 157.700 kg of semi-crystalline material and 217.780 kg of liquid amphetamine-containing substances. The NCB also recovered 10 kg of pseudoephedrine. The agency estimated that the crystalline and semi-crystalline material could yield approximately 56 kg of finished crystalline amphetamine, with an estimated illicit market value of around Rs 45 crore.

Chemicals and laboratory equipment recovered

The two premises contained chemicals and equipment allegedly used in the manufacturing and processing of synthetic drugs. These included hydrochloric acid, acetone, toluene, sulphuric acid and potassium permanganate. Investigators also recovered large heating devices, glass reaction vessels, chemical storage drums, filtration equipment, weighing machines, respirators and other laboratory equipment.

The initial investigation suggests that the rented properties were being used to manufacture and process synthetic drugs. The NCB is examining how the facilities were established, where the chemicals were sourced and whether the operation was connected to a wider distribution network.

Two accused arrested, one previously held in a heroin case

The arrested accused have been identified as Destiny Abraham Dumbiri and Lallawmzuali, alias Olivia Lalchawimawii. Olivia is from Mizoram, while Dumbiri claimed to be a Nigerian national, according to the information provided by the agency. An examination of immigration records reportedly showed that Dumbiri had entered India in January 2020 under the name Francis Kalokoh. The records identified him as a citizen of Sierra Leone who had entered the country on a tourist visa valid until December 2020.

The NCB is investigating why he allegedly used different identities and whether his activities were connected to a wider drug trafficking network. Olivia had also previously been arrested in a heroin-related case. According to the NCB, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested her in March 2026 at Goa's Dabolim Airport after allegedly recovering 313 grams of heroin-containing powder from her checked-in baggage. The quantity was classified as commercial, and she was subsequently released on bail in that case. Her alleged role in the Greater Noida operation is now under investigation.

Greater Noida drug lab case recalls 2024 crackdown

The latest operation comes nearly two years after the NCB busted another alleged synthetic drug laboratory in the Kasna industrial area of Gautam Buddha Nagar in October 2024. Around 95.5 kg of synthetic drugs in solid and liquid forms were seized during that operation. The investigation into the earlier case reportedly uncovered suspected links to Mexico's Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). Five people, including a Mexican national, were arrested.

However, the NCB has not confirmed any connection between the network involved in the earlier case and the two laboratories uncovered in the latest operation.

NCB probes funding, chemical procurement and supply routes

The agency is now examining the financial transactions associated with the operation, the procurement of chemicals and the routes through which the finished drugs may have been distributed. Investigators are seeking to establish who financed the alleged operation, who supplied the chemicals, whether technical assistance was provided to run the laboratories and where the finished substances were intended to be sent.

The NCB is also examining possible interstate and international links. Further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation progresses.

NCB urges public to report suspicious activity

The NCB has urged residents, landlords, property dealers, housing societies, resident welfare associations and security personnel to report credible information about suspected illegal drug manufacturing facilities. Warning signs may include unusual chemical odours from residential or industrial premises, repeated movement of chemical drums, suspicious storage of laboratory equipment and improper disposal of chemical waste. The agency has asked people to share credible information through the national narcotics helpline, MANAS-1933.

According to the NCB, chemical waste generated by illegal synthetic drug laboratories can contaminate soil, drains and water sources, posing risks to public health and the environment. The agency said it was continuing intelligence-led action against organised drug networks and illegal laboratories under the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

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