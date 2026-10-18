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Gunmen open fire at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu, his driver injured

Reported BySachin Chaudhary Sameer Bhise  Written ByArushi Jaiswal  
Published: ,Updated:

Firing incident is reported under Juhu Police Station. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is safe. He has not got any fire shot injury. Further investigation is underway. Tiger Shroff is completely safe, he was returning after playing but his driver got injured in the firing.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TIGERJACKIESHROFF

An incident of firing was reported near Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, leaving his driver injured, police said.

The incident took place at Pushpa Park under the jurisdiction of Juhu police station. According to preliminary information, three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire.

Shroff is safe and did not sustain any bullet injuries, officials said. He was reportedly returning after playing when the firing took place, injuring his driver. Reports also said an autorickshaw driver was among those injured.

The motive behind the firing remains unclear. Police are searching for the suspects and further investigation is underway.

The story is being updated.

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