Ram Temple donation theft probe intensifies as RMO Arjun Dev transferred after 17 years; 70 under scanner

Ayodhya:

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has gathered pace, with authorities taking significant administrative and legal action following the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. In a major development, Radio Maintenance Officer (RMO) Arjun Dev, who had been posted in Ayodhya for nearly 17 years, has been transferred to Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, all eight arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody until July 14. Investigators are now expanding the probe to examine the possible role of bank officials, temple staff and several other individuals linked to the donation counting process.

RMO Arjun Dev transferred after nearly 17 years in Ayodhya

Arjun Dev had been serving in Ayodhya since 2009. Although transfer orders had been issued several times over the years, they were reportedly cancelled on each occasion. His recent transfer to Lucknow was also revoked. However, following the SIT report in the Ram Temple donation theft case, he has now been shifted to Gorakhpur.

Arjun Dev was responsible for monitoring the CCTV surveillance system inside the temple's donation counting room, along with nearly 1,600 CCTV cameras installed across the Ram Temple complex. He was also in charge of the wireless communication network within the premises.

SIT report raises questions over RMO's role

According to sources, the SIT report has raised concerns about Dev's role in the temple administration. The report allegedly states that he was involved in several responsibilities beyond his officially assigned duties, including arrangements related to VVIP darshan and various aspects of temple management. Sources further claim that his close association with certain office-bearers of the temple trust helped him secure repeated cancellations of his transfer orders.

Probe widens as 70 to 80 people come under scanner

The investigation is no longer confined to the temple trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and the eight arrested accused. Sources said nearly 70 to 80 people have come under the scanner in connection with the case. Notices have reportedly been issued to them and they are expected to be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police issue notices to six banks, including SBI

The investigation has also reached the banking institutions associated with the Ram Temple Trust. Police have issued notices to around six banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

Investigators have sought details from SBI regarding the employees who were assigned to supervise the donation counting process. Police are also examining the role of two bank employees, Ratnesh Chaturvedi and Gagandeep, who were deputed by the bank to oversee cash counting. In addition, authorities have sought complete banking details of Ram Temple Trust employees and individuals associated with them from banks operating in Ayodhya.

Accused's mobile phones to undergo forensic examination

Investigators suspect that the arrested accused deleted WhatsApp conversations from their mobile phones after the alleged offence. To recover possible digital evidence, all eight mobile phones will be sent for forensic examination. On Monday, all eight accused were produced before the Anti-Corruption Court through video conferencing. The court remanded them to judicial custody until July 14. Notably, the police did not seek custodial remand of any of the accused during the hearing.

Cash, jewellery and property documents seized

Police have recovered several important documents during searches conducted at the residences of the accused. The seized material includes land registration papers, property documents, bank passbooks and other financial records.

Investigators also recovered substantial quantities of gold and silver jewellery along with purchase invoices from some of the accused. Police are now examining whether these assets and valuables were acquired using money allegedly siphoned from temple donations. The investigating officer informed the court that verification of the seized cash, jewellery and documents is currently underway.

Lavkush Mishra's assets under scrutiny

During the investigation, police reportedly discovered that a plot measuring nearly 1,000 square feet in Shahadatganj, Ayodhya, located behind Jaipuria School, had been purchased in the name of accused Lavkush Mishra's wife, Supriya Mishra. Sources said the land was purchased in October 2025 for an estimated Rs 25 lakh. Investigators estimate that construction of a three-storey house on the property has already cost between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 90 lakh. The total investment, including the land, is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

According to local residents, construction work was continuing until three days ago but stopped after the police investigation began. Police are now trying to determine how Lav Kush Mishra, whose reported monthly income is around Rs 20,000, allegedly accumulated assets of such value.

Action may extend to unnamed people

The FIR registered by the Ram Temple Trust following the SIT inquiry does not name only the eight arrested accused. It also mentions certain unidentified persons. This leaves the door open for legal action against anyone else whose involvement may emerge during the investigation.

Temple trust considers major overhaul of donation system

Alongside the criminal investigation, the Ram Temple Trust is also planning significant changes to strengthen transparency and security in the donation collection system. The proposals under consideration include allowing devotees to make donations through QR codes, replacing the existing 20 cash donation boxes with a single donation box and handing over gold and silver offerings to the Government Mint for secure handling. A final decision on these proposals is expected during the Trust's meeting scheduled for July 6.

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