Missed watching Bandar in theatres? Here's when you can watch Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's film on OTT

After an eventful release in theatres, Anurag Kashyap-directed and Bobby Deol-led Bandar is all set to release on OTT. The film explores the impact of allegations, public judgment and media scrutiny.

When is Bandar releasing on OTT?

Bobby Deol's Bandar is set to premiere on Zee5 on August 28 in Hindi. "When a man is accused, is the verdict already decided? Witness a man’s life turn upside down after an accusation. #Bandar, premieres 28th Aug only on Hindi Zee 5. #BandaronZee5," wrote Zee5. Take a look:

What is the story of Bandar about?

Bandar follows Samar Mehra, a once-popular television actor whose life takes a dramatic turn after his former partner accuses him of rape. The allegation quickly turns into a media storm.

As Samar enters a difficult legal battle, he finds himself struggling against a system where public opinion often takes shape before all the facts are known. The film explores questions around consent, power, justice and media trials. It also asks whether men can become victims of accusations, public perception and the judgment that follows.

Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra talk about Bandar

Director Anurag Kashyap said, “What drew me to this story was its willingness to ask difficult questions, including one that society is often uncomfortable confronting: can men be victims too? The film challenges audiences to look beyond black-and-white narratives and consider the uncomfortable grey areas that often exist in real life. It asks whether we are truly willing to listen before we judge, and whether our understanding of victimhood, truth and empathy is sometimes influenced by our own assumptions. The film is anchored by some exceptional performances, especially from Bobby, who completely immersed himself in the character and brought a vulnerability and intensity that the role demanded. Whatever the journey of the film may have been so far, I believe the story remains relevant and worthy of discussion. I'm glad that Bandar will now reach a wider audience on Hindi Zee 5, and I hope viewers engage with it, interpret it in their own way, and keep the conversation going long after the film ends”.

Actor Bobby Deol said, “Bandar was one of those rare projects that pushed me completely out of my comfort zone. The character demanded a lot from me, not just as an actor, but as a person. I had to let go of my inhibitions, trust the process, and fully surrender to Anurag's vision. What I love about Anurag's storytelling is that he never takes the obvious route. He encourages you to explore the uncomfortable, the unexpected, and that's what made this journey so rewarding. Playing this role was both challenging and liberating, and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it. The film has a special place in my heart and I'm hopeful that its premiere on Hindi Zee 5 will give it the wider audience it deserves and allow more viewers to experience this unique story”.

Actor Sapna Pabbi added, “Bandar has been one of the most special experiences of my career. When Anurag sir approached me for Gayatri, I was instantly drawn to how layered and unpredictable she was. Characters like her don't come around very often. Gayatri is a complex character whose actions set the story in motion, and portraying her was both emotionally demanding and deeply rewarding. What I appreciated most was the trust Anurag sir placed in me and the freedom he gave me to explore the many shades of the character. I'm delighted that the film will now find a wider audience on Hindi Zee 5 and I am looking forward to more people watching this unconventional story”.

Actor Sanya Malhotra said, “Bandar is the kind of film that sparks conversations and encourages you to look at situations from different perspectives. It's a story that raises thought-provoking questions and stays with you long after you've watched it. I'm delighted that the film is now coming to Hindi Zee 5, giving audiences across the globe an opportunity to experience it and engage with its powerful themes”.

Also read:

Bandar Movie Review: Bobby Deol delivers his career best in Anurag Kashyap's hard-hitting drama