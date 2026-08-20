Yogi Adityanath calls for major reforms in Sarvodaya Schools, pushes for better governance and staffing

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for comprehensive reforms in the functioning of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, stressing the need for a more structured and efficient management system. He directed officials to prepare a clear operational framework for the schools, expedite the recruitment process for vacant teaching positions and initiate the formation of a dedicated society to oversee the administration of these residential institutions. The Chief Minister issued the directions while reviewing the functioning of the Social Welfare Department on Thursday in the presence of Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun.

During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath reviewed the availability of teachers and support staff, facilities being provided to students and the overall management structure of Sarvodaya schools. Officials informed the Chief Minister that Uttar Pradesh had 93 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas before 2017. The number has now increased to 103 in the 2025-26 academic session. Of these, 59 schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), while 44 are affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Emphasising the importance of quality education, the Chief Minister directed officials to accelerate the recruitment process for vacant teaching posts. He also instructed the department to ensure the availability of other essential human resources required to meet students' academic and developmental needs.

CM Pushes for faster pension benefits for eligible senior citizens

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of the Old Age Pension Scheme and instructed officials to verify pending applications of eligible beneficiaries and ensure timely disbursal of pension benefits.

He said that eligible senior citizens should not face unnecessary delays and that the process from application verification to pension approval must be completed within a fixed timeline. According to the department, the number of beneficiaries under the National Old Age Pension Scheme has risen significantly from 37.47 lakh in 2017-18 to 67.50 lakh in 2025-26. However, around 11.50 lakh fresh applications are currently pending verification and approval.

Strengthening the Abhyudaya Scheme for competitive exam aspirants

Reviewing the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme, Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need to provide high-quality guidance to students preparing for competitive examinations and improve the scheme's reach and effectiveness. He directed officials to make better use of available resources and ensure that the expertise of experienced teachers and subject specialists reaches a larger number of students.

The department informed the Chief Minister that the scheme is currently operational across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh through 163 centres. A total of 1,783 empanelled teachers are associated with these centres, while 23,801 students are registered for examinations such as UPSC, PCS, NEET, JEE and NDA/CDS. Four Centres of Excellence are also functioning under the scheme.

Scholarship portal to reopen for left-out students

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of scholarship distribution and stressed that every eligible student should receive scholarship benefits on time. He directed officials to immediately reopen the application portal for students who were unable to apply for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships and ensure that scholarship funds are transferred by October 2. Yogi Adityanath also called for the swift resolution of technical and procedural issues that may prevent eligible students from receiving financial assistance.

Officials informed the meeting that nearly 3.16 lakh students who missed scholarship benefits due to various reasons will be given another opportunity to apply. These include 31,836 students from government institutions, 69,631 students from aided institutions and 2,46,426 students from private institutions.

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